In many ways, the NFL entered its third COVID-19 pandemic last week. The first hit during the 2020 season, as the league maneuvered through a 17-week schedule without the benefit of vaccines. The second took place during Weeks 1 through 14 of the 2021 regular season, a battle against the delta variant using protocols designed to incentivize vaccination. And now, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said over the weekend, the league and the NFL Players Association are "in some ways battling a brand-new disease."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO