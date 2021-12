And Shining Pearl are the latest entries in the franchise. They’re remakes of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games that were released back in 2006, 15 years ago. Of course, not everyone has played the originals so although some aspects remain the same, many players are going to be experiencing Gen 4 for the first time with these titles. And with that first-time experience, many might be wondering about Sinnoh’s legendary Pokemon. How do you find and catch Mesprit, Uxie, and Azelf?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO