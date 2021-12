HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Good Hope Raiders were back in action at Tom Drake Coliseum Wednesday afternoon as they took on the Demopolis Tigers in the Wallace State Christmas Classic. Good Hope looked to make it three straight wins against the Tigers, but Demopolis had other plans as a strong second half by the Tigers helped propel them to a 56-42 win over the Raiders. Charlie O’Neil got Good Hope on the board with a three, but Demopolis answered right back with back-to-back threes as that gave them a 6-3 lead. A pair of K’mal Bell free throws made it a one-point game,...

GOOD HOPE, AL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO