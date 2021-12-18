ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bell hooks will never leave us – she lives on through truth of her words

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless complaints about being bored, stuck a copy of “Ain’t I A...

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

