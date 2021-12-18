Sylvester Stallone Box Office Flop Now Crushing It on Netflix

At this point in time, Sylvester Stallone is an action movie icon. Both as an actor and a writer/director, his influence is undeniable. However, not all his movies can be winners, at least, not initially. For whatever reason, a certain film that flopped commercially is absolutely crushing it on Netflix right now.

Some films become cult classics long after their release. Whether it’s newfound appreciation or simply realizing criticism was too harsh, many beloved movies haven’t done well at first. Sylvester Stallone’s Bullet to the Head is one such movie. Coming out in 2012, it’s sitting at a low 45% on Rotten Tomatoes and 48% on Metacritic. Nevertheless, FlixPatrol reports it’s on Netflix’s Top 10 this week.

For whatever reason, from December 16 to today, it’s among the most-watched films on Netflix. In fact, on December 16, it sat in the fourth spot in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. Interestingly, it appears its position is mainly international, as it isn’t available on the platform in the US. Belgium and the Netherlands also saw spiked viewership, though it didn’t quite get as high as the previously-mentioned countries.

Bullet to the Head is based on the French graphic novel, Du plomb dans la tête. Though it has a reputable cast such as Sylvester Stallone and Jason Momoa, it flopped in the box office. In fact, it was Stallone’s worst opening weekend gross in 32 years and his second-lowest ever. Sporting a $40 million budget, it grossed just over $22 million, making it a commercial loss.

You can watch it to judge for yourself. If it makes it any more enticing, Stallone and Momoa have an axe fight.

Sylvester Stallone Advises Everyone to ‘Be an Alligator’

Movies failing as much as Bullet to the Head have to take a toll on actors, but Stallone recently offered sage advice about the subject. Though it may sound odd at first, he advises people to “Be an alligator.”

In a recent Instagram post, Stallone talks about alligators having thick skin and how important it is for us to adopt a similar mentality. He notes his own failures and how if he had listened to naysayers or let these shortcomings get to him, he wouldn’t be where he is now.

“Talent? Alright, that’s a given, you have to have some of that,” Stallone notes when describing what you need to succeed. “Ambition? Yeah, you have to have a hell of a lot of that. And this fear of failure, a good helping of that. Certainly inspires one to get out of bed in the morning (he said, chuckling). But the most important thing is the alligator hide. You have to be able to take criticism. I believe that some of the most talented people in the world fail because they can’t take criticism.”

Crocodiles are acceptable too, in case you were wondering.