ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Is Apparently a Hotbed for Alien, UFO Sightings

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aypZl_0dQeMx1h00

The views in Texas are out of this world. Turns out, the Lonestar State is the best place in the country to catch sight of UFOs and aliens.

VacationRenter keeps track of reported UFO sightings around the world. Not only did the map of sightings show just how many places people have seen extraterrestrial crafts in Texas, but it also pinpointed other popular hot spots across the country, as well as the darkest, clearest spots in the night sky.

According to the site’s data, the most popular spots in Texas to see UFOs are near San Antonio and Austin.

“Although the government offers no evidence of other life forms, over the last few years, reports of UFO sightings by Navy pilots have become almost commonplace,” VacationRental shared on its site. “With this combination of dark skies and previous UFO sightings, we hope to give you the best chance of having your own UFO encounter. Hopefully, no abductions of course.”

Not surprisingly, there were also a large number of reports out west in states like Idaho, Arizona, Utah, and Nevada. But there was one other location that fanatics might not expect to be UFO hotbed – Illinois.

Take a look at the map below.

Texas Parks and Wildlife also reports that there are four International Dark Sky Parks, one International Dark Sky Sanctuary and 14 parks with “very dark skies.” There are also several observatories for UFO watchers, but even if you don’t catch sight of any alien crafts, you can still get a good glimpse at the stars.

Browns QB and Wife Reported UFO Sighting in Texas

Still not convinced you’ll see any sign of alien life in Texas? Then take it from Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield who believes he saw a UFO while staying in Austin with his wife, Emily.

Following the sighting, the NFL star posted about the experience on Twitter.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner…” Mayfield wrote. “We stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

Given the UFO reports from VacationRental, it seems the couple witnessed an occurrence that many others have experienced in Texas.

His wife also tweeted about the UFO sighting, asking aloud, “What. Was. That. In. Austin. Texas.”

She then followed up the initial post with more of an explanation on what she saw.

“I won’t lie… I’m typically not someone who buys into UFO talk. But all I know is… I saw something tonight that I have never seen. And I’m a little thrown off,” she said.

Comments / 14

Related
Outsider.com

Mysterious Mummy Found in Underground Tomb

Forrest Gump’s mother said life is like a box of chocolates in that you never know what you’re going to get. Archaeology is a lot like that, and on that note, archaeologists made a startling discovery while exploring a tomb recently. Not only did they find a preserved mummy, but it was covering its face.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Nevada, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Utah State
City
West, TX
Ash Jurberg

Watch out for this venomous creature in Texas

At first sight, it looks like a wig. The hair looks like that of a Persian cat. It certainly doesn't look dangerous. But looks can be very deceiving. The colorful creature pictured above is known as a southern flannel moth or an asp caterpillar, and the venom it contains in its spikes can leave people in hospital.
TEXAS STATE
ScienceAlert

Weird Tracks in Texas Indicate Giant Sauropods Walking on Their Front Feet Only

They were the largest animals to ever walk the Earth: sauropods, a dinosaur clade of such immense size and stature, they're sometimes dubbed 'thunder lizards'. These towering hulks – including Brontosaurus, Brachiosaurus, and Diplodocus among others – needed four thick, powerful legs to support and transport their massive bodies. At least, most of the time. Perhaps. Some mysterious, ancient tracks described in a 2019 study could offer fresh support for a disputed view in paleontology: that these lumbering giants sometimes got around on two legs, not four, belying what their quadruped status (and simple physics) would seem to demand. Sauropod footprints at the...
WILDLIFE
Indy100

Feral hog sighting in Texas reignites classic Twitter meme

Feral hogs have been recently spotted in Texas - and now the internet can’t stop thinking about a classic Twitter meme about owning an assault rifle to combat a herd of them. In a news report from KFDM/FOX 4, security camera footage caught several hogs congregating on someone’s front...
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Texas has built 6 miles of wire border fencing along Rio Grande under Operation Lone Star

Since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June announced the state would "step up" and erect its own border barrier along the Rio Grande, only six miles of wire fencing so far has been completed, some of it just temporary razor fence coils laid on the ground, officials with the Texas Military Department said Thursday. This includes 2 miles of concertina wire placed on the ground in Starr County near Rio Grande City where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit on Saturday with other state officials.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aliens#Extraterrestrial Life#Ufos#The Lonestar State#Navy#Vacationrental
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wild hogs are taking over Texas neighborhood

SIENNA, Texas — Home security camera footage shows a big problem in the Sienna neighborhood of Fort Bend County, Texas, where dozens of wild hogs are seen running through the street. The homeowner whose camera caught the video told KHOU that he originally pulled the video to look at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Fishermen spot unlikely animal on Boca Chica Beach

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Two local fishermen spotted something you would not normally see on the Boca Chica Beach shoreline. “I guess you’ll never know what you’ll see on Boca Chica Beach,” concluded Captain Charlie Guillen, on a post he wrote on Facebook. Guillen frequents the beach to fish for sharks, but he says that […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Fox News

Texas plumber who found cash in Lakewood wall 'upset' with Joel Osteen: 'Should have heard something'

The Texas plumber who found cash in a wall in preacher Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church said he’s "upset" that no one from the church has contacted him. "I wanted to hear [Joel Osteen] say, ‘You know, Justin, what you did was right. We understand what you did and what you could have done,’" the man said after attending a service held by Osteen on Sunday, according to Click 2 Houston. The man has only been identified as Justin.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

332K+
Followers
34K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy