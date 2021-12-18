Texas Is Apparently a Hotbed for Alien, UFO Sightings

The views in Texas are out of this world. Turns out, the Lonestar State is the best place in the country to catch sight of UFOs and aliens.

VacationRenter keeps track of reported UFO sightings around the world. Not only did the map of sightings show just how many places people have seen extraterrestrial crafts in Texas, but it also pinpointed other popular hot spots across the country, as well as the darkest, clearest spots in the night sky.

According to the site’s data, the most popular spots in Texas to see UFOs are near San Antonio and Austin.

“Although the government offers no evidence of other life forms, over the last few years, reports of UFO sightings by Navy pilots have become almost commonplace,” VacationRental shared on its site. “With this combination of dark skies and previous UFO sightings, we hope to give you the best chance of having your own UFO encounter. Hopefully, no abductions of course.”

Not surprisingly, there were also a large number of reports out west in states like Idaho, Arizona, Utah, and Nevada. But there was one other location that fanatics might not expect to be UFO hotbed – Illinois.

Take a look at the map below.

Texas Parks and Wildlife also reports that there are four International Dark Sky Parks, one International Dark Sky Sanctuary and 14 parks with “very dark skies.” There are also several observatories for UFO watchers, but even if you don’t catch sight of any alien crafts, you can still get a good glimpse at the stars.

Browns QB and Wife Reported UFO Sighting in Texas

Still not convinced you’ll see any sign of alien life in Texas? Then take it from Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield who believes he saw a UFO while staying in Austin with his wife, Emily.

Following the sighting, the NFL star posted about the experience on Twitter.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner…” Mayfield wrote. “We stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

Given the UFO reports from VacationRental, it seems the couple witnessed an occurrence that many others have experienced in Texas.

His wife also tweeted about the UFO sighting, asking aloud, “What. Was. That. In. Austin. Texas.”

She then followed up the initial post with more of an explanation on what she saw.

“I won’t lie… I’m typically not someone who buys into UFO talk. But all I know is… I saw something tonight that I have never seen. And I’m a little thrown off,” she said.