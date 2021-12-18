‘Ozark’ Season 4: This Ruth Theory Is a Game-Changer

Are you ready for an all-new season of “Ozark“? I heard this storyline could change the series in a way no one thought was possible.

Unlike any other character, there is one who specifically changes for the better. That is, Marty Byrde’s daughter, Charlotte who is played by Sofia Hublitz.

How Charlotte Changes For The Better

For anyone who watches “Ozark,” you’ve witnessed Charlotte’s behavior gradually change throughout each episode. But no one really knows why that is. She goes from being against anything crime-related to slowly wanting to learn more about it in the later seasons.

As her family dives deeper into the Mexican drug cartel, so does Charlotte. Many “Ozark” fans are saying they never know what’s to come from Charlotte anymore. With that being said, her personality has suddenly become a surprise.

As a result, she’s ready to create her own empire and fans think she will do just that. And once season 4 begins, fans will get to see everything new Charlotte does.

The Official Fourth and Final Season of ‘Ozark’

Recently, Netflix released the show’s fourth and final season. It will be split into two parts with 14-episodes, according to digitalspy.com.

They also reported a statement from the showrunner, Chris Mundy. “We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. It’s really been such a great adventure for all of us both on and off the screen. So we’re thrilled to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible,” Chris said.

Additionally, Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming season on September 25.

The trailer begins with an unfortunate car crash in which gives the Byrde’s family a glance into a dark place. Nevertheless, it sparks an unbelievable journey that the Byrde’s can’t wait to take us on. “The Byrdes are back and the stakes have never been higher,” the Netflix team said. Given that the teaser gives us an inside look at how season 4 will be, the fans already had an idea.

Finally, this season is set to premiere on Friday, January 21, 2022. What is a better way to kick off a brand new year than with a new season of “Ozark”? In order to stream, it will be available on Netflix.

New Faces Will Appear in This Season

As I said before, this season will be unlike any other. It will feature new familiar faces, such as the former X-Men star Bruce Davison as a retired Illinois Senator, Randall Schafer. Bruce always gets excited about playing new roles, but this one, in particular, is out of this world.

Another familiar face that will appear is Adam Rothenberg who is playing Mel Sattem. In this case, Mel portrays a police officer as a private investigator. His mission is to solve multiple mysteries happening throughout each episode.