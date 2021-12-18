ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Eriksen already has two free transfer offers on table but NOT from Ajax after Inter Milan contract axed

By Joshua Jones
 4 days ago

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN has already had TWO clubs enquire about offering him contracts - but neither of them is Ajax.

The ex-Tottenham midfielder, 29, is yet to play since his cardiac arrest on the pitch for Denmark at Euro 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDaPR_0dQeKQJ600
Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro 2020 and has not played professional football since Credit: Reuters

His contract at Inter Milan was terminated because footballers with an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) are banned from playing in Italy.

The device monitors his heart rhythm and sends shocks to his heart if necessary.

But his agent Martin Schoots confirmed there are some teams willing to sign Eriksen.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Chris is in good physical condition. He will play again, I’m optimistic, football is his passion.

“Let’s see what January brings. I’ll say this: two clubs have already contacted me to find out how he’s doing.

“And this happened some time ago, when he was still under contract with Inter but was already training on his own, away from the spotlight."

Eriksen returned to training this month with former club Odense Boldklub.

There were links with a comeback at another of his former teams, Ajax - but reporter Fabrizio Romano ruled out the Dutch giants' interest.

Tottenham has also been suggested as a stunning next step.

The playmaker spent seven years in North London, featuring 305 times, before leaving in January 2020.

On his client's Inter exit, Schoots added: "It was clear that it would end like this, specifically because Italy is the only country that does not allow you to take the field or even train with a defibrillator implant.

“So far he has only been able to say goodbye to the directors, but he will also see his team-mates.

“He absolutely wants to visit San Siro as early as January to see the wonderful fans who are crazy about him.

“They strongly wanted him as a player, and once they really knew him, they appreciated him as a person.

"Apart from football, this connection will remain forever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcRBh_0dQeKQJ600
He was released by Inter Milan after the ICD was fitted as they are banned from Italian football Credit: AFP

Ferran Torres £55m to Barcelona, Chelsea eye Kimpembe to replace Rudiger, Newcastle ‘want Moussa Dembele loan transfer’

MANCHESTER CITY's Ferran Torres is reportedly set for a £50million switch to Spanish giants Barcelona. Reports suggest that the City star is set for a return to Spain imminently with the deal practically complete. Meanwhile, Chelsea are planning on raiding PSG for defender Presnel Kimpembe, according to reports. Blues...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal ‘willing to let exiled Aubameyang LEAVE in January transfer window’ and open to offers; after captain axe

ARSENAL are willing to let outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club in January after his latest disciplinary breach, according to reports. The striker was banished from training with the Arsenal first-team after arriving back from France late. Aubameyang, 32, was stripped of the captaincy and hasn't featured in Arsenal's matchday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Serie A: Inter Milan vs Torino player ratings as Inter Milan continues to stay on top of the table with yet another win by 1-0 at full-time.

Inter Milan vs Torino: Inter Milan faces Torino at the San Siro Stadium on Matchday 19 of Serie A. Dumfries made the goal difference coverting the pass by Dzeko and a little flick provided by Brozovic straight towards the bottom netting. Inter was well involved in the attack from the beginning and there was very little that Torino could do. They continue their winning streak ending their year in a style.
SOCCER
Christian Eriksen
Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie A

Inter Milan consolidated their position at the top of Serie A courtesy of a scrappy 1-0 home win over Torino in their final match of 2021.It has been a year to remember for the Nerazzurri, ending an 11-year wait for the title under Antonio Conte but Simone Inzaghi’s team could be on the way to repeating the feat.Denzel Dumfries scored for the third time in four league matches and it was enough to secure another three points – a seventh straight Serie A success..@Inter_en closes first half of the season as 1️⃣st place! ✨What surprises you the most? ✍🏻#SerieA💎...
SOCCER
Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
‘I am worried’ – Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson ‘concerned’ Premier League is not taking player welfare seriously

JORDAN HENDERSON believes that crammed fixture schedules are creating a health hazard for England’s top flight players. But the Liverpool captain fears that the response to his concerns will remain the sound of silence. Anfield No2 Pep Lijnders this week declared that forcing Jurgen Klopp’s players into two games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
