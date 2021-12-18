Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wisconsin on Saturday night, but for the game they will be without their star shooting guard.

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Middleton has missed the last two games, and Saturday will be his third straight game out of the lineup.

The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship, and are off to a great start to the new season with a 19-12 record in their first 31 games of the season.

As for the Cavs, they are one of the biggest surprises in the entire NBA with an 18-12 record in their first 30 games of the year.

