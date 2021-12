Apple, last year, announced that it is transitioning to its own ARM-based M-series chips for the Mac. At the event in the fall of 2020, the company announced the first three Macs — M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini — that run on its own M1 chip. Since then, the company has followed up with a new 24-inch M1 iMac in the Spring of this year and two new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models this year. With all the MacBook and Mac models being updated to the new Apple Silicon chipset, one might think that Apple won't announce a Mac with an Intel chip now. But, it doesn't seem like that.

