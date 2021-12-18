ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's A Club I Hold Really Closely' - Raheem Sterling Admits One Regret Over Liverpool Transfer To Manchester City

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Raheem Sterling has been speaking about his regret as to how he left Liverpool to join Manchester City.

In the summer of 2015 the striker made it clear that the club's ambitions did not meet those of his own and he was subsequently sold to City for a fee of around £50million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLNYo_0dQeGrW500
IMAGO / Sportimage

The 27 year old has not enjoyed the best of receptions or fortunes whenever he has returned to play at Anfield as a result.

Sterling told Sky Sports whilst he doesn't regret the move, he wishes the way the move came about could have been different.

"Sometimes you've got to know what you want. Your career is only short, you don't really know what's going to happen.

"At times, we make decisions and they might not be the right ones. Sometimes, it turns out for the better. The only thing I will say is the way it went about was the thing I am more disappointed about. But other than that, it's been so far, so good.

"I said at the time, I felt like my ambitions and Liverpool's ambitions at the time weren't really aligned. The way it went about is the only disappointment I have from it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KlCY_0dQeGrW500
IMAGO / Sportimage

The England international who has been recently linked with a move back to Anfield admitted he is still fond of the club and the role it played in his career.

"I did have good times at Liverpool, at such a young age with a club that invested a lot in me. It had a big part in my teenage years so they've had a massive role in my life.

"It's a club I hold really closely, my daughter still lives in Liverpool and I've got a lot of time for the people there.

"When friends or something ask what it's like at Anfield, I always say if you have a game coming up against Manchester United or Man City, it almost felt like the fans and the city gave you an extra superpower, making you feel like you could do things you didn't think you could do, that's how it felt. It's a really special stadium."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Liverpool v Newcastle United: Best Three Players To Have Played For Both Sides - Gini Wijnaldum? Andy Carroll?

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
LFCTransferRoom

EFL Cup: Match Prediction - Liverpool vs Leicester City

Liverpool Lead-Up A contentious match broke Liverpool’s eight-game winning streak in all competitions against Tottenham at the weekend. The Reds have also had to contend with the latest outbreak of Covid-19 cases, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones being officially missing. Thiago Alcântara is rumored to be the latest case.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Andy Carroll
LFCTransferRoom

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I Spoke to Alex Ferguson’ - Mikael Silvestre on Choosing Manchester United Over Liverpool

Speaking exclusively to Sports Illustrated / LFC Transfer Room, former Manchester United player Mikael Silvestre has revealed why he decided to join the Red Devils over Liverpool despite speaking to Gerard Houllier about playing at Anfield. Mikael Silvestre has had an illustrious career with Manchester United, winning four Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Manchester City#Uk#Sky Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle and Inter Milan Interested In Signing Barcelona Flop Philippe Coutinho

In recent weeks, Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a return to Inter Milan and Liverpool. Another transfer window, another rumour linking Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield. Ever since he departed Liverpool for £142million to Spanish giants Barcelona, the Brazilian is constantly linked with a spectacular move back to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
casinonewsdaily.com

Manchester City takes advantage of Chelsea & Liverpool Misfortunes

While Manchester City just easily continued to increase their lead atop of the English Premier League. The champs cruised right by Newcastle on Sunday with a final tally of 4 to 0 following their domination of Leeds with a final score of 7 to 0 earlier last week. Pep Guardiola’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Athletic Reveal VAR Excuse For Harry Kane's Let Off From Paul Tierney And Chris Kavanagh As Andy Robertson's Receives Red Card

Athletic's David Ornstein reveals ridiculous reason why VAR official Chris Kavanagh didn't advise Paul Tierney to send England captain Harry Kane off in yesterday's controversial match between Tottenham and Liverpool. Yesterday's huge clash was full of drama and entertainment, which saw a few poor decisions made by the referee Paul...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

EFL Cup: Liverpool v Leicester Press Conference - Pep Lijnders Says He Will Decide On His Future After Current Project, As Jurgen Klopp's Future Still Unknown

Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders states his plan is to decide in his future when the current project (under Jurgen Klopp) is finished, as Jurgen Klopp's future beyond his contract end is unknown. Klopp's right hand man has been tipped to take over the German as Liverpool manager, with many...
LIVERPOOL, NY
CityXtra

"The Only Disappointment" - Raheem Sterling Provides Honest Views on Liverpool Transfer to Man City in 2015

In 2015, Raheem Sterling’s £49.8 million move from Liverpool to Manchester City was met with a fair share of doubters over the hefty price tag. Six years down the line, the Englishman has made every sceptic eat their words, going on to become one of the best players in the world while winning 11 trophies in six full seasons with the Etihad club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

Liverpool host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. Jurgen Klopp was left infuriated after his side’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, publicly deploring several of referee Paul Tierney’s decisions, but has had little time to lick his wounds.FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Leicester – latest updatesThe Reds’ relentless schedule continues with a tricky last-eight tie against the Foxes, although Brendan Rodgers’ side have been some way off their best so far this season. Leicester have not played since thrashing Newcastle on 12 December, with a Covid outbreak at the club causing fixtures against Everton and Tottenham to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
394
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy