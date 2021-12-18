Apple delays its return to corporate offices indefinitely

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

CNN — Apple will delay bringing its workers back to the office until a “yet to be determined” date while giving all of its corporate and retail employees $1,000 to buy equipment for their offices at home.

The detail was shared with Apple employees in an email from CEO, Tim Cook, on Wednesday, according to reports. Apple did confirm the emails of the email to CNN Business.

The Silicon Valley giant’s move comes amid a rise in Covid cases about the spread of the new Omicron variant. Earlier this week, Apple brought back a mask mandate at all of its stores in the US and is reportedly closing some of them because of the rise in cases, CNN reports.

Early on in the pandemic, several companies including Google and Facebook also offered their employees $1,000 bonuses to help with work from home expenses.

The-CNN-Wire

