ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Apple delays its return to corporate offices indefinitely

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEq4p_0dQeGlSx00
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

CNN — Apple will delay bringing its workers back to the office until a “yet to be determined” date while giving all of its corporate and retail employees $1,000 to buy equipment for their offices at home.

The detail was shared with Apple employees in an email from CEO, Tim Cook, on Wednesday, according to reports. Apple did confirm the emails of the email to CNN Business.

The Silicon Valley giant’s move comes amid a rise in Covid cases about the spread of the new Omicron variant. Earlier this week, Apple brought back a mask mandate at all of its stores in the US and is reportedly closing some of them because of the rise in cases, CNN reports.

Early on in the pandemic, several companies including Google and Facebook also offered their employees $1,000 bonuses to help with work from home expenses.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy