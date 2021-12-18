ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting: Search Warrant Issued for His Phone

By Liz Holland
 4 days ago
Alec Baldwin and the “Rust” tragedy are making headlines once again. Baldwin slammed a Newsweek article on Twitter, after the headline suggested Baldwin requested a larger gun prior to the fatal shooting on set. Baldwin tweeted for the first time in nearly two weeks, saying of the headline “This is in fact, a lie. The choices regarding any props by me for the film RUST were made weeks before production began. To suggest that any changes were made ‘before fatal shooting’ is false.”

The actor’s Twitter account is now private.

The tweet comes shortly after New Mexico police issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s phone. The warrant allows authorities to review text messages, photos, and location data to aid their investigation into the shooting. Detective Alexandria Hancock says they asked Baldwin to hand over his phone previously. However, Baldwin and his lawyers said they would require a warrant before doing so. Hancock was extremely specific in her warrant, requesting access to his contacts, call records, photos, text messages, and more in a detailed list.

Warrant Gives Police Access to Alec Baldwin’s Texts, Photos

The warrant, which refers to Hancock as “affiant” states all the details. “Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins’ cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins.”

The warrant continues, “Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s). Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.”

The warrant also speaks of emails and text messages involving Baldwin. Hancock learned of these communications through her interviews with the actor. The emails and text messages revolve around “Rust”, according to the warrant. However, Hancock did not have specific access to the contents of the communications before the warrant.

The warrant states that Alec Baldwin had email exchanges with the armorer for the film, Hannah Gutierrez Reed. It was in those emails that they decided on a Colt .45 pistol for the scene. Baldwin says when he was handed the pistol for the scene, he was told it was not loaded. While rehearsing for the scene, the gun fired. Unfortunately, the shot hit and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Additionally, director Joel Souza was shot in the shoulder but survived.

In a tell-all interview with ABC earlier this month, Baldwin said he felt no guilt over the shooting because he was not responsible for it. The actor has been adamant in saying he did not pull the trigger. Baldwin said, “I let go of the hammer, bang. The gun goes off. Everyone is horrified. They’re shocked. It’s loud.” Baldwin also says in the interview, “Honest to God, if I thought I was responsible I might have killed myself. And I don’t say that lightly.”

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
