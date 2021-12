Two weeks after slipping to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Gonzaga is on the rise again. The Bulldogs (9-2) collected their third win over a Top 25 opponent on Saturday against No. 25 Texas Tech and moved up one spot in the AP poll on Monday, jumping UCLA – which had games cancelled due to COVID-19 – to take over at No. 4 in the country.

