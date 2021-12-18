ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Henry scores 17 to lead Indiana St. past Alabama A&M 67-43

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dQeE0Bl00

Cameron Henry registered 17 points and six rebounds as Indiana State rolled past Alabama A&M 67-43 on Saturday.

Kailex Stephens had 13 points and seven rebounds for Indiana State (5-6). Zach Hobbs added 11 points. Xavier Bledson had seven points and 10 assists.

Cooper Neese had only four points despite leading the Sycamores in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game. He was 0 of 6 from behind the arc.

Garrett Hicks had 10 points for the Bulldogs (1-8), who have now lost eight games in a row. Cameron Tucker added seven rebounds.

Jalen Johnson, the Bulldogs' leading scorer at 15 points per game, was held to six.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

Keegan Murray Named Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Henry
Person
Jalen Johnson
Western Iowa Today

Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama A M#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
123K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy