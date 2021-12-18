ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Which Premier League, Championship, League One and Two games have been postponed today?

By James Orr
 4 days ago
THE OMICRON COVID variant is ripping through the football schedule with matches postponed at pace for this weekend.

Already this week Brentford vs Man Utd, Burnley vs Watford and Leicester vs Tottenham have been called off - and more postponements feature for this weekend.

Football League games have been postponed for this weekend

Which Premier League games are postponed?

Man Utd vs Brighton is one of FIVE Premier League games scrapped this weekend.

Southampton vs Brentford, Everton vs Leicester, West Ham vs Norwich and Watford vs Crystal Palace are also postponed as Covid rips through the English game.

The Red Devils confirmed that Saturday’s lunchtime clash with the Seagulls has been postponed following a large number of positive cases in United’s camp.

The Red Devils have just SEVEN players available after Tuesday's game with Brentford was also scrapped.

Saturday

  • Man Utd P-P Brighton
  • Aston Villa P-P Burnley
  • Southampton P-P Brentford
  • Watford P-P Crystal Palace
  • West Ham P-P Norwich

Sunday

  • Everton P-P Leicester

Which Football League games have been postponed?

Championship

  • Cardiff P-P Derby
  • Coventry P-P Stoke
  • Millwall P-P Preston
  • QPR P-P Swansea
  • Reading P-P Luton

League One

  • AFC Wimbledon P-P Portsmouth
  • Bolton P-P Wycombe
  • Burton P-P MK Dons
  • Gillingham P-P Crewe
  • Lincoln P-P Doncaster
  • Sheff Wed P-P Accrington

League Two

  • Carlisle P-P Bradford
  • Colchester P-P Hartlepool
  • Crawley P-P Oldham
  • Forest Green P-P Mansfield
  • Northampton P-P Barrow
  • Port Vale P-P Exeter
  • Scunthorpe P-P Bristol Rovers
  • Swindon P-P Walsall

