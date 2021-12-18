ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FOUND: Police search for 11-year-old boy last seen in northwest Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipkp6_0dQeDQlx00
Missing Child Davinci Casanova Knight (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 5:17 p.m.: 11-year-old Davinci Knight has been found safe, police say.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in the 3200 block of Dillon Street.

JSO received a report that Davinci Casanova Knight went missing around 10 a.m. on Saturday. The complainant told police the 11-year-old walked away from his residence following an argument around 7 a.m.

Knight is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black, low cut hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and “Oscar the Grouch” pajama pants. He was carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information on the 11-year-old’s whereabouts should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Police: Florida man punches teenage girl in road rage incident

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after police say he attacked a teenage girl after she cut him off in traffic. Police say Stephen Saunders followed a car that had cut him off in traffic, then got out of his car, yelled at the teenage driver accused of cutting him off, and hit her in the face, The Associated Press reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
79K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy