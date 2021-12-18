FOUND: Police search for 11-year-old boy last seen in northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 5:17 p.m.: 11-year-old Davinci Knight has been found safe, police say.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in the 3200 block of Dillon Street.
JSO received a report that Davinci Casanova Knight went missing around 10 a.m. on Saturday. The complainant told police the 11-year-old walked away from his residence following an argument around 7 a.m.
Knight is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black, low cut hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and “Oscar the Grouch” pajama pants. He was carrying a pink backpack.
Anyone with information on the 11-year-old’s whereabouts should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.
