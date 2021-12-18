ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

We’re nowhere out of the woods yet…

 5 days ago

More than 3 million Oregonians have received a COVID-19 vaccine. 3 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, OHA is reporting. Oregon reached the milestone just two days short of the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses...

newslincolncounty.com

Big Federal Bucks headed to Oregon Airports

As the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) begins to make an impact across the nation, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced the allocation of $43 million in federal funding to Oregon’s airports for key infrastructure needs. “Having safe and sustainable airports benefits...
OREGON STATE
newslincolncounty.com

Omicron Virus update in Oregon

The time is now: Get boosted to protect against “January Omicron Surge” – Gov. Brown. Governor Brown, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) leadership shared information about the latest projection about the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon due to the new Omicron variant.
OREGON STATE
newslincolncounty.com

Omicron is knocking on Oregon’s door…

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today extended her declaration of a state of emergency as Oregon continues to implement its plan to prepare for and respond to the impending Omicron variant surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. “As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in...
OREGON STATE
newslincolncounty.com

The situation goes on and on and on…

Today, OHA reported that 21,144 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 20. Of that total, 1,839 were initial doses, 1,511 were second doses and 9,130 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 8,564 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 20.
newslincolncounty.com

Crater Lake says it all…

Covid-19 Omicron Virus is expected to spread quickly throughout Oregon in January, with hospitalizations likely to exceed those caused by the Delta variant. What happens when hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients? Other patients needing emergency care may need to wait for treatment. The best way to protect the hospital...
newslincolncounty.com

The Pandemic pushes forward because non-vaxxers say NO! to vaccines…

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,559, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today. OHA reported 999 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 408,069.
PORTLAND, OR
newslincolncounty.com

The latest tally by the Corona Virus

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,527, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today. OHA reported 909 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 404,229.
PORTLAND, OR
