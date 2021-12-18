ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s basketball’s matchup with Rutgers postponed after COVID-19 problems

Cover picture for the articleThe Rider men’s basketball team’s in-state matchup against Rutgers on Dec. 18 at Jersey Mike’s Arena was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, Rutgers announced and a school spokesperson confirmed...

