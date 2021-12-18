ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEM’s K9 officer receives donation of body armor

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) this week announced that K9 Grizzly has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. K9 Grizzly’s vest was sponsored by Judith and David Cataldi of North Scituate...

whatsupnewp.com

Related
740thefan.com

West Fargo PD receives anonymous donation for K9 unit

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Dept. has received an anonymous $15,000 donation to support the K9 Division. The donation will help purchase another K9 in the future to replace current K9s when they are ready to retire. “It is perfect timing to receive this donation...
WEST FARGO, ND
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock Family of fallen LCSO officer Josh Bartlett to receive mortgage donation

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation announced Wednesday that the families of fallen first responders, including Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Josh Bartlett, will receive donations of mortgage free homes or donations to cover existing mortgages. The Tunnels to Towers Foundation was created to honor the late firefighter Stephen Siller who lost his […]
LUBBOCK, TX
1380kcim.com

Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office K9 Is Gifted New Body Armor

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office K9, Urs, has received a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The new equipment is embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Since 2009, this 501(c)(3) organization has been living up to their mission to provide the bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies across the country. To date, they have provided more than 4,481 vests with a value of $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states. The life-saving four-to-five pound body armor is custom fitted, NIJ certified and available to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible for program participation. These gifts are made possible through private and corporate donations. A $960 donation will sponsor one vest with a value of $1,744 to $2,283. More information and contact points to learn about volunteer opportunities with Vested Interest in K9s can be found below.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
CBS 46

Conyers K9 officer receives bullet, stab protective vest

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Conyers Police Department K9 Officer received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated the special protective vest to K9 Officer Briscoe, embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Kye, Oklahoma City Police Department”.
CONYERS, GA
Greenville Advocate

Greenville K9 unit donated protective vest

Greenville Police Department’s’ narcotics and tracking canine Tobi will soon receive a bullet and stab-proof vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s Inc donation. The vest, sponsored by Mark Riccardi of Monument Colorado, will be embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by Rocky.”. Vested Interest in...
GREENVILLE, AL
Ironton Tribune

IPD seeks donations for new K9

With the retirement of their K9, Goose, the Ironton Police Department is seeking donations to buy a new K9. IPD chief Pam Wagner said Goose, who joined the force in 2016, was retired because of some medical issues and because his handler, Brian Pauley, was promoted to captain of the detective bureau and doesn’t do street patrols anymore.
IRONTON, OH
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Police K9 Rosko receives Vest Donation

Knoxville Police Department K9 Rosko has received a donation of body armor due to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Rosko’s bullet and stab protective vest was sponsored by Carole Rowland of Pleasantville, and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Sam.” These vests cost an average of about $2,000.
WINKNEWS.com

Valerie’s House receives large donation, hopes to build new home

A Southwest Florida nonprofit received a large donation on Thursday. Valerie’s House was given a $500,000 check to help them serve the children in the area who could be grieving the loss of a loved one. The donation is from Creighton Construction and Development. Dan Creighton presented the check...
mynwapaper.com

Sheriff’s Office receives new vests

The old vests, which had become worn and outdated, have now been replaced. The new vests are not only designed to protect the officers, but also provide better and additional storage capacity for the tools of their trade. Sheriff Horace Moore explained that he saved the past two years in...
wibqam.com

Vincennes Police Dept. welcomes new K9 Officer Boca

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Tuesday, the Vincennes Police Department announced the arrival of new K9 Officer Boca. The department said Boca was purchased from and trained at Landheim Training and Boarding Center and German Shepherds. The dog is a 15 month old sable German Shepherd weighing in at 80 pounds.
VINCENNES, IN
radiokmzn.com

MAHASKA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE REACHES K9 FUNDRAISING GOAL

Back in September, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office began a fundraising campaign for a K-9 unit. Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem says their fundraising goal has been reached. “The response from the community, whether it’s individuals, businesses, civic organizations, has just been overwhelming. And a big surge started coming in here in the past week that put us well over our goal of $55,000 to start the program up.”
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
galtheraldonline.com

Officer Grewal receives posthumous bachelor’s degree

Galt police officer Harminder Grewal has been posthumously awarded a bachelor’s degree by the university he attended before his death in August. Grewal had been a few credits away from completing a degree in criminal justice management at Union Institute & University (UI&U) when he was severely injured in a car crash and, on Aug. 26, succumbed to his injuries.
GALT, CA
41nbc.com

Beverly Knight Children’s Hospital receives toy donation from BCSO

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Holiday season is in full swing at Atrium Health Navicent’s Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital. Many children at the hospital will be spending Christmas a little different than what they’re used to, so the Bibb County Sheriff’s office wants to make sure Santa hasn’t forgotten them.
MACON, GA
Daily Local News

Sheriff’s Office partners with women’s organization to collect donations for needy

WEST CHESTER — This December, members of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and collaborating partner Alpha Kappa Alpha-Iota Tau Omega (AKA-ITO), an African American women’s service organization, collected and delivered items for the Chester County Youth Center. The project, initiated by CCSO’s Sgt. Paul Bryant, aims to build bridges among law enforcement and youth who may be afraid of or resistant to law enforcement.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Telegraph

Edwardsville Legion receives donation

EDWARDSVILLE — COUNTRY Financial Representative V. Deanne Stegeman has presented a $750 donation to American Legion Edwardsville Post 199 through Gifts To The Yanks Who Gave and COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. The donation will pay for Christmas gifts to veteran patients in VA hospitals, extended care facilities...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
kingwood.com

Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable's Office welcomes new K9 Joke

Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable's Office welcomes new K9 Joker. MOCOPCT4 K9 team welcomes Deputy Hosler and K9 Joker. Joker, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, originally hails from Holland. He enjoys sniffing out contraband, riding in the. patrol unit with his partner, and long walks in the woods tracking down bad...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
beltonjournal.com

Eldred’s Nursery Foundation receives donated home

The Eldred’s Nursery Foundation is the recipient of a generous donation of a single-family home from an anonymous donor. The property is located at 107 W. 13th St. in Belton. According to public records, the 572-square foot home was built in 1952 and sits on a 7,792-square-foot lot. The donation creates more space for the foundation to continue supporting their passion for helping adult individuals with learning disabilities and cognitive delays—to transition into the workforce.
BELTON, TX

