DEM’s K9 officer receives donation of body armor

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office K9, Urs, has received a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The new equipment is embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Since 2009, this 501(c)(3) organization has been living up to their mission to provide the bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies across the country. To date, they have provided more than 4,481 vests with a value of $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states. The life-saving four-to-five pound body armor is custom fitted, NIJ certified and available to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible for program participation. These gifts are made possible through private and corporate donations. A $960 donation will sponsor one vest with a value of $1,744 to $2,283. More information and contact points to learn about volunteer opportunities with Vested Interest in K9s can be found below.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO