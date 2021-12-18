Filipino and American friends gather for party in the Village of Fenney

Pleasant Rowland, the founder of the American Girl doll brand, is much more than her most famous business venture. Yes, she created an “it” doll, but it wasn’t the first—or last—business venture she secured. After graduating from Wells College in 1962, Rowland pursued several careers, including education, journalism, and publishing. It was at age 45 that Rowland started the American Girl Doll company, funded, according to Forbes, with money she earned from royalties as a textbook author. The entrepreneur went on to sell the American Girl brand to Mattel for $700 million in 1998, and many haven't heard of her since.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO