ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons' Erik Harris: Officially placed on IR

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Harris (pectoral) has landed on the Falcons' injured reserve. Harris suffered a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Game

The Atlanta Falcons quit against the 49ers

John and Hugh discuss the Falcons loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and talk about how it looked like the Falcons quit during the game. Also Jon, Hugh, Orin, and Dylan tell you which position group they think is the number one issue with the Falcons.
NFL
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons should consider benching Matt Ryan

After the Atlanta Falcons lost to San Francisco 31-13 the Falcons season is essentially over. While they are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this loss almost assuredly eliminates Atlanta. With far too many teams in front of them and only three games left in the season, it is time to turn their attention to the off-season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers#Ir
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff race after beating Falcons

The 49ers had their way with the Atlanta Falcons, dominating their NFC opponent 31-13 Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The win had big playoff implications, too. San Francisco entered the day with a 7-6 record. Atlanta was 6-7, right behind them in the playoff standings. Now that the 49ers are 8-6 and the Falcons are 6-8, things look much different for the two squads. NBC's Steve Kornacki gave the 49ers a 91 percent chance of making the playoffs with a win against the Falcons. A loss would have dropped them down to 35 percent.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
TheAtlantaVoice

Falcons failures near goal line lead to 31-13 loss to 49ers

The game couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start for the Atlanta Falcons, who recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff at the 12-yard line. But the inability to turn that gift into points set the tone for another lopsided defeat to a contender as the Falcons fell 31-13 to the San Francisco […] The post Falcons failures near goal line lead to 31-13 loss to 49ers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Emmanuel Ellerbee: Reverts to IR

Ellerbee (knee) has exited the reserve/COVID-19 list and has shifted to the Falcons' injured reserve. With only three games left, Ellerbee's regular season will come to a close with this move. He injured his knee in the team's Week 14 game versus the Panthers.
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons release official depth chart Lions’ game

Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe suffered a foot injury against San Francisco, and linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee was removed from the COVID-19 list and placed on injured reserve by the Falcons on Monday. Veteran safety Shawn Williams was promoted to the 53-man roster to backup Jaylinn Hawkins. Rookie linebacker Dorian Etheridge was...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy