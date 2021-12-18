Falcons' Erik Harris: Officially placed on IR

The 49ers had their way with the Atlanta Falcons, dominating their NFC opponent 31-13 Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The win had big playoff implications, too. San Francisco entered the day with a 7-6 record. Atlanta was 6-7, right behind them in the playoff standings. Now that the 49ers are 8-6 and the Falcons are 6-8, things look much different for the two squads. NBC's Steve Kornacki gave the 49ers a 91 percent chance of making the playoffs with a win against the Falcons. A loss would have dropped them down to 35 percent.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO