The College of Southern Maryland would like to recognize the student-athletes who were named to the Fall 2021 3.0 Club. The 3.0 Club was created by the athletic administration to showcase our student-athletes who have put in a tremendous amount of work both in the classroom and on the field. Recognition to the 3.0 Club is granted to any student-athlete who was full-time and earned a 3.0 GPA or higher.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO