Sevilla beats Atlético to close on leaders; Gavi leads Barça
By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press
Argus Press
4 days ago
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lucas Ocampos’ late goal helped Sevilla beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 and keep the pressure on Spanish league leader Real Madrid on Saturday, while Barcelona’s young talents got it a much-needed win. Ocampos blasted a ball that came off the crossbar past...
On Wednesday, struggling Atlético Madrid will attempt to end 2021 on a high note at Granada. Atlético (8-5-4, 29 points) slumped to a third consecutive league defeat over the weekend — the team’s first three-game skid in LaLiga since 2011. The reigning champions’ title push is all but mathematically over, and Diego Simeone appears no closer to patching up a leaky defense as his 10th anniversary on the Atleti touchline approaches.
Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Australian Open next month where was expected to make his comeback to major competition after months of injury. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months, forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.
Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at "huge risk" by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword.
Chelsea drew 0-0 at Molineux while City eased to a 4-0 away win before Tottenham held 10-man Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, denting the Reds' title hopes.
But the action on the pitch was overshadowed by Britain's worsening Covid-19 crisis, with just four games played in total out of 10 originally scheduled.
Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take over the chaos, with growing questions over the integrity of the competition as the busy festive period looms.
What the papers sayManchester City and Manchester United are up against Real Madrid in the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to the Sun, which writes Haaland has a £68million release clause at Dortmund. The noise around the 21-year-old’s potential Bundesliga exit reached a crescendo in recent days after he appeared to wave goodbye to his club’s fans.Everton’s acquisition of a new defender has apparently hastened the departure of Lucas Digne, 28, from Goodison Park. The Mirror says a £17 million deal has been agreed with Dynamo Kiev for Digne’s likely replacement, 22-year-old Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko. It...
The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take tonight following the conclusion of the three remaining quarter-final ties. Arsenal have already progressed into the last four of the competition after Eddie Nketiah starred with a clinical hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of League One Sunderland. That result ensured that only Premier League sides remain in competition, although we are already guaranteed to see a new winner crowned after Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold was finally brought to an end by West Ham in the fourth round. The Hammers were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals, though, with Steven Bergwijn starring in a 2-1 victory in north London. Meanwhile, Liverpool pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Leicester on penalties at Anfield, while a depleted Chelsea side still had enough quality to see off Brentford. Follow the draw live below: Read More Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goals and updates from quarter-final tonightLiverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goals and updates from quarter-final tonight
Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
West Ham will look to continue their impressive Carabao Cup run when they visit London rivals Tottenham in the quarter-finals tonight. David Moyes’ side knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford before eliminating the holders Manchester City in the previous round. The Hammers have suffered a dip in form in the Premier League, however, and have won just one of their last six games in the competition following their strong start to the season. Spurs, who drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday in an impressive performance under Antonio Conte, are looking to go one step further than last campaign...
A first senior hat-trick for Eddie Nketiah guided Arsenal to a comfortable victory over Sunderland and into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.The back-up striker has reportedly turned down a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and is out of contract in the summer but shone in a 5-1 win which also saw Charlie Patino score on his first-team debut.Nketiah opened the scoring before Nicolas Pepe doubled the lead, while the in-form Nathan Broadhead scored his sixth goal in six games to pull one back for the Black Cats before the break.Any threat of a shock was extinguished within 13...
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is concerned that player welfare is not being taken seriously enough.The Premier League announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.“I don’t think people can appreciate how intense it is until you actually see it first hand,” Henderson...
