Sevilla beats Atlético to close on leaders; Gavi leads Barça

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take tonight following the conclusion of the three remaining quarter-final ties. Arsenal have already progressed into the last four of the competition after Eddie Nketiah starred with a clinical hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of League One Sunderland. That result ensured that only Premier League sides remain in competition, although we are already guaranteed to see a new winner crowned after Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold was finally brought to an end by West Ham in the fourth round. The Hammers were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals, though, with Steven Bergwijn starring in a 2-1 victory in north London. Meanwhile, Liverpool pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Leicester on penalties at Anfield, while a depleted Chelsea side still had enough quality to see off Brentford. Follow the draw live below: Read More Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goals and updates from quarter-final tonightLiverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goals and updates from quarter-final tonight

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO