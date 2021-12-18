ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Wreaths Across America faces shortage at Florence National Cemetery

WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOY8k_0dQeBDl000

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– An annual effort to place Christmas wreaths on the graves of service members came up short this year with fewer than half of the graves at the Florence National Cemetery getting decorated.

The national Wreaths Across America program took place on Saturday. During the annual event, more than 3,000 cemeteries across the country are to remember service members ahead of the holidays.

Volunteers traveled from across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand to participate.

“It really looks nice to see all the wreaths out here,” W. Newton McEwan said. “It feels good. There are a lot of people who are interested in it and they are doing a beautiful job here keeping it clean and everything else.”

McEwan served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and came to the cemetery to pay respects to his wife. He said he was pleased to see so many volunteers. However, Carol Dion, president of Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina said they didn’t have enough wreaths for all the graves.

“Today, we will be placing approximately 6,750 wreaths, but we have over 15,000 graves,” Dion said. “We are not even going to be able to do half the cemetery.”

There were enough wreaths in 2019, but she blames this year’s shortage on a lack of donations and a higher death rate due to COVID-19.

“The crew at this cemetery has been burying five to seven veterans a week since COVID started. They have been through hell and back,” Dion said. “That means you have to grab a handful of wreaths and walk out there and decide who gets a wreath and who doesn’t, and that is not fair.”

Dion said if a donor sponsors two wreaths through Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina for next year, Wreaths Across America will donate an additional three until Jan. 14.

“Every one of these veterans deserves to have a Christmas wreath,” Dion said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Society
Florence, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#Cemeteries#Christmas Wreaths#Volunteers#The U S Navy#Covid
WBTW News13

South Carolina extends cash value benefit increase on fruits, veggies for WIC participants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina families who are receiving WIC assistance will continue to receive a cash value benefit on fresh fruit and vegetables through Spring 2022. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control, which manages the state’s Women, Infant and Children Nutritional Program, announced this week a temporary cash value benefit increase […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Foxy Cleopatra

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 18-19 is Foxy Cleopatra, a year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Foxy Cleopatra, the name of a character in the Austin Powers’ movie “Goldmember,” came to the shelter as stray, according to spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

News13 staff shares favorite holiday movies, traditions, gifts

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — ‘Tis the season for holiday movies, traditions and gift giving. We asked News13 anchors and reporters to share their favorite holiday movies, holiday traditions and favorite gifts. Here’s how they answered: Meghan Miller Favorite holiday movie: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Love Actually Favorite holiday tradition: Our Christmas tree is […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBTW News13

Rezoning plans for Wizard Golf Course no longer moving forward

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) – A rezoning plan that was aimed at bringing nearly 700 townhomes and single-family homes to the Carolina Forest area is not moving forward, an Horry County official said Tuesday. The county received notice that the potential rezoning of the Wizard Golf Course is not moving forward at this point, according […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

17 inches of snow in Florence? Here’s when it happened

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Say it ain’t snow! It has snowed more than 50 times in Florence since 1948, according to data from the National Weather Service. Those storms created 133 inches of snowfall, with the most falling in the 1970s – at 38.1 inches. The data indicates that it’s most likely for Florence to […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina AG joins lawsuit to block Biden administration Head Start mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s attorney general has joined another multi-state lawsuit targeting COVID-19 mandates issued by the Biden administration. The lawsuit, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, aims to prevent mandates that would require toddlers to wear masks and COVID-19 shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs. “To think that […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

5 injured in Conway-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were injured Wednesday in a crash near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive in Conway, according to HCFR. Lanes of traffic are blocked as of 3:20 p.m. Drivers are […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

3K+
Followers
724
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy