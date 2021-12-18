ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County woman faces felony charges

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ClZGS_0dQeBBzY00

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A Kincaid woman is facing felony charges following a car accident last month. On November 12, 2021, deputies responded to an accident on Rt. 61 in the Kincaid area. They were told that someone had picked up people injured in the crash and took them to PMC Hospital in Oak Hill.

When deputies arrived at the hospital the driver showed signs of impairment. Two kids were also being treated for injuries A toxicology report of the driver showed multiple controlled substances in her blood.

Jamie L. Foster, 34 of Kincaid, was charged with the Felony offenses of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Injury and DUI Causing Serious Injury. Foster is also charged with the misdemeanor offenses of DUI with Minors in the Vehicle, DUI- Drugs, and Failure to Maintain Control. Foster was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.


If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNS

Wyoming County man charged after allegedly fighting a police officer

HANOVER, WV (WVNS)– A Wyoming County man is facing multiple charges after an alleged altercation with law enforcement. According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, a deputy with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Pad Fork Road where he heard reports of a man running up and down the road, […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding theft suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on the morning of Monday, December 20, 2021, deputies responded to a theft at the ParMar Sunoco in Hico, West Virginia. Investigators discovered an individual took bolt cutters to a lock and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Kincaid, WV
County
Fayette County, WV
City
Oak Hill, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Law enforcement warns against impaired driving ahead of the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement are warning against the dangers of impaired driving during the busiest travel days of the year. Beckley Police Sergeant Jamie Wilhite said law enforcement will be out in the community throughout the holidays to look out for impaired drivers. He said key signs for impaired drivers include swerving, stopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Snow College student found alive, new details released in her disappearance

LOA, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities announced Saturday, December 18, that a 19-year-old Snow College student, who had been reported missing on Wednesday, December 15, was found alive. In a press conference held on Sunday, police informed the public they had arrested a suspect in her disappearance. The suspect arrested in this case is 39-year-old Brent […]
LOA, UT
WVNS

UPDATE: State Police respond to a car fire on I-77

12/19/21 10:40 p.m. update: All lanes have been reopened. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– State Police are responding to a single-vehicle fire on I-77 southbound near mile marker 49. The call came in around 8:10 p.m. on December 19, 2021, two lanes are shut down. At this time no injuries are reported. Pax Fire Department, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Felony Charges#Pmc Hospital#Southern Regional Jail#Facebook
WVNS

LEAD Program takes the pressure off court and jail systems

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Fayette County Deputy Chief Public Defender Scott Stanton’s job has changed tremendously over the last 15 years. “Nearly everything I do now revolves around drugs,” Stanton said. “That wasn’t the case when I started this job 36 years ago.” He said in the late 2000s and early 2010’s, drug cases swamped the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Tazewell Co. Sheriffs department releases annual Hot Cop calendar

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is putting their best foot forward, showing that those who serve the area can have fun. As a part of their annual fundraising campaign for D.A.R.E., the annual Hot Cops calendars are here. The 2022 calendar features a different member of the department each month. Available […]
TAZEWELL, VA
WVNS

Local law enforcement officer welcomed home from FBI academy

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — One man in Tazewell County got a special welcome home Friday, December 17. after spending nearly three months in Quantico. After spending eleven weeks in Quantico participating in the FBI National academy, Captain Jonathan Hankins of the Tazewell County Sheriffs department returned home to a sea of surprises, smiles, and celebration […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Coal City man facing felony charge after reports of reckless driving

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS)– A Coal City man was arrested in Fayette County after deputies received reports of reckless driving on December 12, 2021. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were alerted of a reckless driver on US Route 19 near the Glen Jean area. Once deputies made contact, they observed it swerving between two […]
COAL CITY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County law enforcement reflect on roles in LEAD Program

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– We recently introduced you to Dave Taylor and the Fayette County LEAD Program, a new initiative that offers low-level drug offenders treatment over incarceration. Now, we meet some of the officers involved in the program. The Fayette County LEAD program started in Montgomery, offering treatment over jail time to repeat low-level […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Three men arrested for the solicitation of a minor

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Three men were arrested on Sunday, December 12, 2021, and Monday, December 13, 2021, for traveling to meet a minor. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, police arrested and charged all three men with the solicitation of a minor. Michael Davis Bowman, 30, of Bluefield, West Virginia was reportedly arrested for […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
895
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy