Cosina has announced the Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1 Aspherical lens for VM-mount, which is the fastest lens it has ever produced for full-frame. The 50mm f/1 lens is constructed of nine elements in seven groups and features a “grinding aspherical surface” (GA) element that Cosina says was produced in-house and used on the first element of the lens. The company says that it was difficult to control the manufacturing of this style of aspherical lens when compared to the general molded approach, but did so using high melting point and high refraction glass. Cosina says that the goal was to make a large diameter lens that was still compact and that with a wide-open aperture of f/1, the goal was to provide very large bokeh reproduction while still being sharp.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO