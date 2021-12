Old-fashioned Christmas candies, fudge, and other sweet treats are not only nostalgic but can also provide the ultimate sugar rush needed to get through an adrenaline-fueled, yet sleep-deprived, Christmas Day. Just a few chocolate-covered cherries or another slice of pecan pie can help get you through until the next big meal arrives. Recollections of white divinity fudge, Martha Washington candy, chocolate cream drops, gumdrop trees, butterscotch haystacks, and fruitcake cookies bring make memories from childhood. The classic holiday treats are delightful, but I also enjoy some of the more modern-day recipes too, like a Starbucks-inspired cranberry bliss bar, a favorite dessert that also pairs well with a steaming cup of coffee.

