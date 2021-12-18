UK Brexit minister Frost resigns -Mail on Sunday

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation.
Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January.
"It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office.
Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
Boris Johnson has been accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.However, he said there were still “uncertainties” around the severity of the new strain, as well as the rate of hospital admissions associated with it, and its impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.Please exercise...
The nation’s papers revolve around the news that Christmas celebrations can go ahead on December 25 despite the surge in Omicron cases.The Guardian, Metro and The Daily Telegraph have the latest in the UK potentially locking down for Christmas as Omicron cases continue to surge, reporting that Boris Johnson has “promised millions of families there will be no lockdown this Christmas”. However, restrictions could still imposed for New Year’s Eve.Guardian front page, Wednesday 22 December 2021: PM rules outfurther curbs on Christmas socialising pic.twitter.com/ZRzaOH9oFx— The Guardian (@guardian) December 21, 2021Wednesday's front page: XMAS CAN GO AHEAD!#tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #BBCPapers pic.twitter.com/s58iAdxRVm— Metro Newspaper UK...
LONDON — Many in the United Kingdom are hoping to have a relatively normal Christmas this year despite the raging Covid-19 pandemic, but its most famous resident has already changed her traditional plans. Queen Elizabeth II will not spend the festive period at the Sandringham estate in eastern England,...
Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is due to decide before the end of the week whether it will investigate a Green peer’s complaint about the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street party.Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb suggested the force’s “refusal to investigate” allegations about an event held at No 10 on 18 December last year – during lockdown – could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.In her complaint, Lady Jones also claimed commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s refusal to look into the potentially illegal Christmas do could amount to “a conflict of interest and a...
Over the last couple of weeks, claims that Downing Street held a number of parties in November December 2020 while the country faced strict coronavirus rules have caused uproar. So much so that prime minister Boris Johnson has announced that cabinet secretary Simon Case will investigate whether one of the...
As a response to the rise of the Omicron variant, “keeping the data under constant review” is not exactly a call to arms. The prime minister and his cabinet held an emergency (virtual) cabinet meeting to discuss whether they should approve one of three packages of measures to slow the spread of the virus, reduce the jeopardy to the NHS, protect health and save lives – albeit mostly after Christmas Day. Yet they emerged with nothing.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled an extra £30M ($40M) to help theatres and museums in England impacted by the Omicron variant, while cinemas can apply for grants of up to £6,000 ($7,950) per premises.
The move comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed there will be no new Covid measures in England before Christmas but said curbs could be imposed next week once more data on the Omicron variant is available.
Omicron has been causing mass cancellations of trips to cultural venues in the run up to Christmas, with Covid-19 case numbers just shy of 100,000 per day and Prime...
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British businesses have reported their weakest growth since the country was under lockdown earlier this year and they expect a further slowdown in early 2022, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Thursday. The CBI's monthly growth indicator - which combines surveys of output...
Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
Laura Kuenssberg has confirmed she is stepping down as the BBC’s political editor after seven years in the job – and a blizzard of claims of bias.The journalist, who has been subjected to intense scrutiny, will leave the role next Easter to take up a senior presenting and reporting position across the corporation. Her work will encompass television, radio and online.Kuenssberg, who was raised in Glasgow, succeeded Nick Robinson as political editor in 2015, becoming the first woman to hold the position.In her time covering major events including the Brexit referendum, the government’s response to the pandemic and two...
The UK reported 91,743 new coronavirus cases Monday as cases of the new Omicron variant continue to spread.This is the second highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 8,044 were confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This brings the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 45,145.There were also 44 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government figures showed.The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79On 20 December, 91,743 new cases and 44 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across...
