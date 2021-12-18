2021 Santa Letters

The holidays are fast approaching and residents should be mindful of shipping deadlines for those wishing to send or receive a package from afar. For expected delivery before December 25th among the lower 48 states, the recommended send-by date for the United States Postal Service ground service is December 15th, first-class mail service is December 17th, priority mail is December 18th, and priority mail express is December 23rd. The deadline is also approaching for children wanting correspondence from Kris Kringle, as the North Pole’s elves have placed a red mailbox in Washington’s Central Park for families to send letters. Those who drop off a letter labeled with a return address and name before December 19th are promised a letter back from Santa by Christmas Day.
