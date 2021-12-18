2021 Santa Letters

Would you happen to be able to send this incredible World War II veteran a card for Christmas?. Meet Gerald Feeney, his picture is above. He is 94 years young and is living alone in an assisted living facility in West Winfield. Like all of us, he indeed suffers from loneliness from time to time, but that is where we here in Central New York can make a difference for him. A simple holiday card from not one, not two, but maybe hundreds of us sure would fill him with joy.

WEST WINFIELD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO