World Cup 2022 host cities & stadiums

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has claimed that the majority of football's world leaders are in favour of a switch to a biennial World Cup. The idea of holding a World Cup tournament every two years has divided opinion, with some arguing it will generate more excitement and others believing it could be overkill and dangerous to players' wellbeing.
West Indies Women will play hosts New Zealand in the opening match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, according to the full updated fixture. The two sides will kick off the tournament on March 4 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. The first set of games will...
UEFA have deemed that Tottenham forfeited their Europa Conference League tie against Rennes, which was initially suspended due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club. As a result, Spurs have been eliminated from the competition. European football's governing body have awarded Rennes a 3-0 win, a result that ensured they...
Julie Ertz has been the face of the Chicago Red Stars nearly as long as the club has existed. Now for the first time in her professional career, she will represent a different club. Ertz was traded from Chicago to the NWSL expansion side Angel City FC earlier this month,...
Carlo Ancelotti was content with Real Madrid's performance during their goalless draw with La Liga strugglers Cadiz, but admitted his side lacked quality in the final third. Real dominated every metric, registering 82% possession, 36 shots and generating an xG of just below 3.0. Despite this they were successfully repelled...
Left-backs used to be boring, on that we can all agree. However, in 2021, the position continued its remarkable rise to relevance in the modern game. These days, not only is anyone who plays the position tasked with keeping the left-hand side on lockdown, they also need to dazzle in the final third.
Gregg Berhalter isn't taking the United States' World Cup qualifying campaign lightly, admitting to "unfinished business" to attend to in 2022. The Stars and Stripes have made a strong start with just one defeat and 15 points from eight games, sitting second only to Canada, who are the last remaining unbeaten team in the region. A six-point gap separates them from Costa Rica in fifth, below the Playoff spot.
Bayern Munich hitman, Robert Lewandowski has opened up on the recent Ballon d'Or award duel with Argentina icon, Lionel Messi - revealing that it was a "big honour" and that he was a bit "sad" that the 2020 ceremony was cancelled. Lewandowski who was touted as one of the favourites...
Xavi has admitted that Barcelona have lost the "club's model of play" following their unconvincing victory over Elche on Saturday. Barca squandered away a two-goal lead at Camp Nou before Nico Gonzalez struck the winner in the 85th minute to end a run of three games without a win. Xavi,...
The Washington Spirit announced the permanent hiring of acting manager Kris Ward, naming him the club’s official head coach going into the 2022 season. Ward first joined the NWSL side as technical staff in August 2020, serving as Team Tactical Analysis & Player Performance Development Coach. After the removal of coach Richie Burke following a league investigation in early August 2021, Ward was named acting head coach.
Barcelona continue their wretched season with a trip to La Liga high-flyers Sevilla on Tuesday night. The Blaugrana sit a lowly seventh in Spain's top flight but did manage to edge a chaotic encounter with Eibar 3-2 on Saturday, with youngsters Ferran Jutgla, Gavi and Nico all netting. Sevilla have...
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has revealed that looking at any available NWSL players will form part of the club’s recruitment plan when the January transfer window opens. Skinner was Orlando Pride head coach for two and a half years prior to being appointed by United in July and...
The January transfer window looms large and rumours continue to grow as clubs monitor their mid-season and next summer's targets. Some big names could be on the move in the coming few months, and we're here to keep you posted on the latest transfer rumours. With that, here are the...
Chelsea have signed Russian international defender Alsu Abdullina from Lokomotiv Moscow ahead of the second half of the WSL season. Abdullina has signed a long-term contract with the Blues until the end of the 2023/24 season. She has been assigned the number 27 shirt and will link up with her new teammates in January.
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director, Leonardo has given his opinion on Argentina icon, Lionel Messi's performances for the club in the first half of the campaign following his move to the French capital last summer. PSG completed arguably the best transfer in the history of football when they managed to sign...
Scotland will host the European Netball World Cup Qualifiers, which will feature the Thistles, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Gibraltar and Isle of Man. The six teams will compete against each other in a bid to qualify for the Netball World Cup 2023, hosted by South Africa. The European Netball World Cup Qualifiers will take place on October 14-18, 2022 at Emirates Arena in Glasgow.
Jamshedpur FC take on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday. Monday, December 20, 7:30pm. The game can be watched on Star Sports Network's multiple channels on TV like Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels - Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.
Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané has emerged as the eventual winner of 90min's Welcome to World Class polls in the left forward category, edging out Real Madrid prodigy Vinicius Jr. Our followers were asked to get involved in not one, not two, but three polls on Tuesday as we...
NorthEast United FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Margoa, Goa on Tuesday. Tuesday, December 21, 7:30pm. The game can be watched on Star Sports Network's multiple channels on TV like Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels - Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.
The 2021 MLS season is over, and now attention turns to the upcoming winter transfer window. Of course, most supporters will be excited about incoming players as their respective teams build for a challenge in 2022. But it's almost a given now that some of the best talent in MLS will get big moves in every transfer window.
Comments / 0