See Norah Jones Bring Christmas Songs, Chipmunks Classic to CBS’ ‘Saturday Sessions’

Most families probably follow the same time-honored patterns when it comes to preparing Yuletide family meals—the table will be stocked with either ham or turkey, or perhaps a combination of both, and maybe even that fabled Roast Beast that the rehabilitated Grinch was allowed to carve for his festive new friends down in Whoville. But at Norah Jones’ house in upstate New York, it’s none of the above, and something not exactly seasonal at all—unless you and your relatives all gather annually around those bowls of unlimited breadsticks at Olive Garden, that is. “I always serve pasta with bolognese for Christmas Eve,” says the nine-time Grammy winner, proudly. “And it’s only become our tradition because I forced it to be our tradition, mostly because it’s my favorite dish, plus it’s fun and it’s easy. But it’s funny, because I make it every week anyway, so it’s just become something silly.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO