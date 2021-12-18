JBL Quantum Cup - Apex Legends Finals | Day 1

Respawn announced free Star Wars: The Old Republic medallions for players from now until the end of Season 11, aka the Escape. All they need to do is log in before February 8, 2022. This medallion comes in time for the Old Republic's 10th anniversary on December 20, 2011, thus the celebratory medal. Star Wars fans should look to claim the stylish charm before the end of the season, even if the offer will still be up for grabs into the new year.

