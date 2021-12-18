JBL Quantum Cup - Apex Legends Finals | Day 1

Following the release of the Raiders Collection Event, Apex Legends dataminers have found images of the new ‘Habitat’ Arenas map in the game files. Season 11’s Raiders Collection event has arrived in Apex Legends and it’s reintroduced the Winter Express LTM, as well as giving Wattson her very own Heirloom.
The JBL Quantum Cup is back for its second annual tournament and it looks to provide fans all across the world a way to not only watch the best Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players compete for a prize pool of $180,000, but also a chance to win prizes and even play their way into the global JBL Quantum Cup Fortnite tournament.
Want a new Apex Legends movement trick in your repertoire? The “punch-boost” is the latest one you need to learn, speeding up your slides down hills and slopes massively. The best part? It’s really easy to learn this Apex Legends trick. Tap-strafing and super-gliding are just some...
Apex Legends Season 12 is expected to start in early February, which means leaks about the upcoming battle pass are slowly starting to trickle in. In the spirit of letting all our Legends fanatics know everything about the next season, here’s the latest on the Season 12 release date, potential updates, and, most importantly, its featured character.
One of Apex Legends' more popular limited-time modes, Winter Express, is back until December 28. The special mode pits three teams of three against each other on a modified version of World's Edge, where the train is still running. The train is decked-out with holiday decorations and Mirage serves as the announcer for the mode. Here is how Winter Express works and some tips to give you an edge.
Chad Grenier helped co-found Respawn Entertainment in 2010 and acted as Apex Legend's game director. Jason McCord served Respawn for 11 years as design director. No official word as to where they plan to seek employment next. On Friday, December 3rd, Apex Legends' game director Chad Grenier announced that he...
Apex Legends players keep coming across “unfair” hiding spots on World’s Edge and Storm Points that lets characters like Valkyrie retreat to safety, asking Respawn to reconsider what’s “safe” and what’s not. A ‘rat spot’ is the typical moniker for places around Apex...
Respawn Entertainment, developers of Apex Legends, have quickly removed a set of unreleased skins that were seemingly accidentally available in-game early, with players receiving the items from regular packs. These items included new Legendary and Epic skins for various characters. On December 7, the Raiders Collection event went live in...
First introduced in Season 8 during the Ring Fury takeover, Fuse’s childhood friend Maggie is now rumored to be the Season 12 Legend. Apex Legends is filled with a range of interesting characters who each have their own backstory and place in the game’s lore. While the majority of the personalities we meet in Apex can be found as in-game legends, some remain behind the curtain and hidden from view.
Apex Legends players are encountering game crashes caused by code 2737, and some believe it could be linked to the L-Star and Bocek Bow. A few recorded instances of the new error code have surfaced online. Although the cause of it is still unclear, people have been noticing that it tends to occur after interacting with a few weapons across different maps.
Apex Legends players want to give Wattson’s Energy Reader a change that would save it from being the “ugliest” heirloom to the best skin in the game by incorporating classic FPS, Doom. Wattson mains have been waiting since Season 2 for the Static Defender to finally get a special heirloom...
Wattson is capable of stunning her enemies, and Apex Legends players have discovered a neat trick involving her electric Perimeter Security that lets them set traps for opponents. Apex Legends features a whopping 19 different Legends to choose from, and Wattson received major buffs in Season 11, improving her kit....
Respawn announced free Star Wars: The Old Republic medallions for players from now until the end of Season 11, aka the Escape. All they need to do is log in before February 8, 2022. This medallion comes in time for the Old Republic's 10th anniversary on December 20, 2011, thus the celebratory medal. Star Wars fans should look to claim the stylish charm before the end of the season, even if the offer will still be up for grabs into the new year.
With the release of the Raiders Collection Event in Apex Legends comes a variety of new weapon skins to match your Legend’s newfound pirate vibe. While it’s not possible to outright earn any of the following skins, they are all available for purchase through specially marked Apex Packs available in the Raiders Collection Event tab.
Respawn Entertainment’s Battle Royale Apex Legends just got a massive leak regarding its next season. Data miners have been hard at work picking apart files from the game’s latest update, and they’ve found a gold mine of information. Apex Legends just had an update that brought The...
Wraith has regained her place atop the Apex Legends meta in Season 11, leapfrogging Octane and Pathfinder to take the throne as new release Ash plummets out of the top five amid the ongoing Storm Point reshuffle. All hail the Apex Legends queen — after two seasons away from her...
Apex Legends' Wattson has finally got her Heirloom, the Energy Reader, as part of the recent Raiders Collection Event. The weapon's unique animations are shining a light on the static defender's nerdy side, showing her playing a handful of low-res games on the device. While Wattson's Energy Reader is wielded...
This Apex Legends trick makes reviving downed teammates with Lifeline even easier and safer than normal. Reviving teammates in Apex Legends is often a risky endeavor, as it opens the reviving player up to being pushed and ultimately eliminated. Playing as Lifeline can make the process a little smoother, as Lifeline is capable of leaving a drone to revive the downed teammate while she holds a defensive position.
