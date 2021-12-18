ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage — and a more normal Christmas

By Nicholas Quallich, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjFUl_0dQe8amv00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXMB ) – Christmas comes and goes and more or less seems like a repeat of the year before — except, of course, for this year and last year. Alex and Kathryn Bichler have lived through a lot of Christmas seasons, but after what came in 2020, this will literally be the Christmas of a lifetime.

November 6, 1946, is the day Alex and Kathryn got married more than 75 years ago, but Kathryn Bichler was skeptical then.

“My impression at first was not the best, because he was a little bit on the wild side,” she said.

With a little patience, things changed and the two married. They spent their lives farming, and they’ve been together through life’s ups and downs.

“We did everything. We had chickens and ducks and geese. The only thing we didn’t have was sheep,” Kathryn said.

The other thing they had — and still have — is a large family.

“I’m the middle of six children,” their daughter, Kathy Ibach said. “Every day was an example of faith, family, and friends.”

But the last Christmas for the Bichlers, like it was for many of us, was tough, including not being able to see friends and family as much, as well as not having all the fun that they wanted to.

“Last year, we didn’t get to have our resident Christmas party,” said Grace Renner, the life enrichment director at Touchmark senior living facility, where Alex and Kathryn live. “We were trying to keep our residents and the community of Bismarck and Mandan safe.”

Fortunately, pandemic conditions are improving in North Dakota, so the Christmas party is back on. As far as what has kept the Bichlers together for so long, Kathryn said it’s not complicated.

“It was the commitment, the children. Most of all, we took our responsibilities as a family serious [sic] and that had to come first,” said Kathryn, who added that setting aside time for fun, and having a sense of humor, has also helped a lot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Best kid-friendly gifts to put under the tree

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This year, kids have plenty of toys that will help them explore their interests, get in touch with their creative sides and help them sharpen their skills, all while having loads of fun. To lessen the load on you, here are some items that your kids will love.   Girls There are so many unique gifts for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Item

Husband's little secret revealed after 30 years

DEAR ABBY - I've been with my husband for 41 years, married for 30, but we lived together for five years before we tied the knot. I've just learned he has a son who is two months younger than our son. The mother is a woman he slept with while I was …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Alex And#Last Christmas#Kxmb#Touchmark
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
M. Brown

Having An Affair Changed My Perception of Marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. Ittakes two. It’s give and take. It’s all about commitment. Those are a few of the slogans I’ve heard people use in regards to relationships and marriage.
Village Voice

8 Signs Your Marriage Isn’t Going to Work Out

You probably know the statistics, 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce. What may be surprising is that some people who see these numbers and prepare themselves to get divorced actually go on to reconcile their relationship and live happily ever after. A recent survey conducted in 2021 suggested...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Telegraph

Dear Prue: 'Would sleeping in separate beds be the kiss of death for our marriage?'

My wife tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago, and after all the anxieties of the pandemic we were both really relieved that she hardly developed any symptoms. We were able to distance at home: I slept in my eldest son’s room for 10 days (our kids have left home). But there’s the rub. I hated not being able to touch or hold my wife in the daytime, and I missed her acutely as I tucked myself up in my lonely little bed; but then I slept like a log, every night, for the first time in years. She slept less well, as she wasn’t moving about much during her isolation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Star-Herald

Morrill couple goes all out for Christmas every year

Nothing says you know Christmas like winning a Christmas light decorating contest. For reigning champs Bob and Diane Foster, of Morrill, it just comes with the territory. The Fosters won last year’s Christmas lights contest in Morrill, a contest that has been running for over 30 years. Bob said it was at least his second, if not third, time winning the contest, but stringing thousands of lights isn’t just about winning the grand prize of an entire month of electricity paid for.
MORRILL, NE
psychologytoday.com

For Single People, Gift-Giving Is Not Reciprocal

When one friend is single and has no kids and the other is married and has kids, gift-giving is often not reciprocal. The psychological dynamics of gift-giving imbalances are complicated. Some new practices are emerging that help recognize and celebrate single people. We like to think of many relationships as...
RELATIONSHIPS
Ellwood City Ledger

Area couple enjoys Hawaiian Islands for more than 30 years

Hawaii has been calling Jim and Kaye Houk back for 30 years. COVID stopped them last year, but they are planning on returning in late January. Their first visit was for a month, the next year it became their annual six weeks. For 28 years, they stayed at the same place just one block from the ocean and four miles from the center of Kona.
HAWAII STATE
psychologytoday.com

Happy Marriages Are Built by Happy Partners

Married people are generally happier than singles, but psychologists debate whether marriage causes or selects for happiness. The current study finds that women get a boost in happiness just before the wedding, and men just after it, but it doesn’t last. Happy marriages are built by happy partners who...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy