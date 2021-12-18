ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Having trouble working before the holidays? Check out the top 17 deals we found online

By BestReviews, Jennifer Blair
 4 days ago

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s no surprise that many of us find it difficult to concentrate on work. And if you’ve still got some gift shopping to do, you’re probably even more distracted.

Fortunately, there are still plenty of great holiday deals available, so you can sneak in some shopping and save money.

Whether you need toys for the little ones, the perfect bag for your favorite fashionista or a cookware set for the amateur chef in the family, we’ve found 17 impressive sales you can’t miss. Who knows? You might even find a little treat for yourself along the way, like a new set of headphones or a comfy pair of slippers.

Best deals to shop today

Backcountry Women’s On The Go Crop Pant: 75% off at Backcountry

These comfortable, lightweight pants feature stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that’s perfect for hiking and other outdoor activities. They also have two hand pockets and a zippered back pocket to secure your phone and other essentials.

Melissa & Doug Chef’s Play Kitchen: 30% off at Kohl’s

Surprise your kids with an impressive kitchen playset that’s perfect for budding chefs. It’s made of high-quality wood that can last for years and features a pretend oven, stove, refrigerator and microwave to inspire hours of play.

UGG Women’s Disco Slide Slippers: 40% at Macy’s

These comfy, warm slippers make an excellent gift for even the most selective loved ones on your list. They feature a slip-on design with an elastic sling strap to keep them in place and a layered foam sole for extra cushioning. The sheepskin lining is super-soft, too.

Patagonia Men’s Galvanized Jacket: 60% off at Backcountry

This lightweight, waterproof jacket is perfect for climbing, mountaineering and hiking, so it’s a great gift for the adventurer in your life. It features a stretchy shell that allows for plenty of mobility and an adjustable hem to keep out the chill.

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum: $50 discount at Amazon

Pet owners will definitely appreciate this upright vacuum because it features a HEPA filter and a spooling system that captures pet hair effectively. And you can empty out the canister with the press of a button, so you never have to get your hands dirty.

Sur La Table Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Set: 75% off at Sur La Table

This electric salt and pepper mill set doesn’t just look great sitting out on your counter or table; it also grinds salt and pepper quickly and easily with the touch of a button. You can adjust the coarseness level, too, so you’re ready for any recipe.

Patagonia Women’s Frozen Range Jacket: 40% off at Backcountry

This insulated jacket has a Gore-Tex shell that can withstand rain, snow and sleet and keep you warm in cold winter weather. It also has an adjustable snorkel hood and storm cuffs to keep the chill from seeping in.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: $55 discount at Amazon

These comfortable over-ear headphones are completely wireless, so you can enjoy your favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks without a cable getting in your way. They also offer active noise-canceling technology and up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Philosophy The Microdelivery Dream Peel Face Mask: $40 discount at Macy’s

The skincare enthusiast on your list will enjoy this highly effective overnight peel that contains a blend of AHAs and BHAs. The exfoliating action helps smooth the skin and clear pores for healthy, glowing skin.

All-Clad Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets: 38% off at Sur La Table

This cookware set includes three skillets in different sizes, so you have the perfect pan for every recipe. The skillets are made of highly durable, hard-anodized nonstick aluminum. It’s safe for the oven, the broiler and the dishwasher, allowing for plenty of versatility and easy cleanup.

PUMA Court Rider 2.0 Basketball Shoes: 40% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

These colorful shoes are sure to step up your game on the court. They have a full-length foam midsole that can stand up to the high-impact demands of basketball and feature an enhanced lacing system to provide additional support and stability.

Amazon Echo: $40 discount at Home Depot

This smart speaker doesn’t just play your favorite music and podcasts; it can make calls, give you the weather report, control other smart home devices and more. You can also synchronize it with other Echo devices to provide audio in multiple rooms of your home.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro: $350 discount at Sur La Table

This high-end countertop oven can help you prepare your favorite meals quickly and easily. It’s large enough to fit a 14-pound turkey or toast nine pieces of bread, making it ideal for families. It also offers 13 pre-programmed settings, including toast, pizza, cookies and air fry, to make operation as user-friendly as possible. The convection cooking technology reduces your cooking time by 30%, too.

Goaliath 54” Prodigy In-Ground Basketball Hoop: $600 discount at Dick’s Sporting Goods

If you have a basketball player in the family, they’ll appreciate having this pro-style basketball hoop in their backyard. You can adjust the height from 7.5-10 feet to grow with younger players. It also features powder-coated steel poles and zinc-coated hardware to resist corrosion and improve durability.

Coach Signature Jacquard Field Tote: 30% off at Amazon

Coach bags offer timeless style, and this tote is large enough to carry all of your daily essentials. It has a detachable strap, so you can use it as a tote or a satchel, depending on your needs. It has gold-tone hardware and features the brand’s signature jacquard and leather trim.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: 33% off at Amazon

If you’ve wanted to give Instant Pot a try, this impressive model handles 11 functions in one, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, roasting, baking and even air frying. It features one-touch cooking, customizable Smart Programs and easy cleaning with several dishwasher-safe components.

Callaway Rogue Driver: $250 discount at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Your favorite golfer will love unwrapping this driver at your holiday gift exchange. It has a lightweight design and streamlined clubhead to improve the aerodynamics during a swing, so players can elevate their ball speed and distance.

