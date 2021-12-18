ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'Jersey girls have grit:' Four from NJ selected in National Women's Soccer League Draft

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
Daily Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxNx0_0dQe8VKA00

Emily Gray has had quite a weekend.

The Virginia Tech midfielder from Sewell was chosen third by North Carolina in the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Draft on Saturday afternoon. She had graduated from college the day before.

Gray had 12 goals and eight assists — half of Virginia Tech's offensive output — en route to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this fall.  Despite tearing her ACL during the 2019 season, Gray ranks second all-time with 78 total points for the Hokies.

"A lot of it was the work I put in the past two off-seasons, the last winter and summer," Gray said. "Scoring goals wasn't something I was always comfortable with, but I grew to really enjoy it this year."

Gray, who had 34 goals and 43 assists in three seasons at Washington Township, is Virginia Tech's third NWSL Draftee.

"Jersey girls have grit and have a different kind of spirit and attack things in a different way," she said. "I think that carried over to Virginia Tech. We have the same kind of blue-collar mentality here. I hope I can carry it over to North Carolina as well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paC2j_0dQe8VKA00

► Rutgers defender Gabby Provenzano went to Portland at No. 22, midway through the second round. Provenzano, a 5-foot-5 fifth-year senior, was a first-team All-American as Rutgers reached a NCAA College Cup semifinal . A Hunterdon Central alumna, Provenzano was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19386E_0dQe8VKA00

►Sydney Cummings, a 5-foot-10 Georgetown grad student from Millstone Township, went to Racing Louisville in the fourth round. Cummings, a St. John Vianney alumna, had five goals in 22 matches for the Big East champion Hoyas. Cummings had been a three-time All-Ivy honoree at Brown University, where she played 99.6% of available minutes.

Gotham FC on the clock

Gotham traded its first-round pick, eighth overall, to OL Reign in exchange for $40,000 in allocation money and the Reign's 2023 first-round pick. The Reign chose St. John's striker Zsanett Kajan, the two-time Big East Player of the Year.

Gotham selected Georgetown defender Kelly Ann Livingstone of Glen Ridge in the second round, No. 24. A 5-foot-10 grad student, Livingstone played with the Gotham Reserves last summer, and in four Hoyas matches this fall. She was part of the Ridgers' 2013 Group 1 title.

After dealing starting goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan to San Diego and backup Didi Haracic to Angel City, Gotham added U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris — and on Saturday, Clemson goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff in the third round. Hancuff, who at 6-foot-3 would be the tallest player in the NWSL, had a 1.00 goals-against average as the Tigers went 11-5-1, reaching the ACC Tournament semifinals and the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

NWSL Expansion Draft: San Diego acquires Montville defender, Rutgers attacker

"We had positional needs at center back and goalkeeper," Gotham coach Scott Parkinson said. "We had to make an educated guess based on the talent in this draft, where we think they'd go, and where we'd think they'd land. We're making the staff look like geniuses, because the two players we wanted, we got."

Parkinson called Gotham's fourth-round pick, Michigan midfielder Raleigh Loughman, "a complete wild card." Loughman led Michigan with nine goals — including six game winners — and nine assists, and was voted the top offensive player of the Big Ten Tournament.

View from the top

Stanford defender Naomi Girma was the No. 1 pick by San Diego. Girma helped anchor a back line which limited opponents to less than a goal a game and posted nine shutouts.

The Wave acquired defenders Kristen Knabb of Montville and Christen Westphal, and the rights to Rutgers fifth-year attacker Amirah Ali from Voorhees on Thursday.

"I'm excited to come in as a younger player and learn from those who are already there, give my all to the team and learn from the coaches and staff and everyone," Girma said. "There are so many players in the draft this year and in the league already who I can learn from."

Players report to training camp for the 10th NWSL season on February 1. The third annual Challenge Cup begins group play on March 19. There will be a 28-game balanced schedule, with teams meeting once at home and once on the road.

Six of the 12 teams will qualify for the NWSL playoffs in October.

Jane Havsy is a storyteller for the Daily Record and DailyRecord.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis, subscribe today .

Want to share your story with me?

Email: JHavsy@gannett.com Twitter: @dailyrecordspts

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: 'Jersey girls have grit:' Four from NJ selected in National Women's Soccer League Draft

Comments / 0

Related
pdjnews.com

Cowgirl Soccer’s Morgan Selected In NWSL Draft

Oklahoma State defender Charmé Morgan became the third NWSL Draft pick in Cowgirl Soccer history Saturday. Morgan was selected in the second round of the 2022 NWSL Draft with the No. 16 overall pick by Louisville Racing FC. She joins Melinda Mercado, who was also drafted with the No. 16 overall pick in the third round of the 2012 draft, and AD Franch, a first-round pick (No. 6 over all) of the…
OKLAHOMA STATE
jerseysportingnews.com

Jersey Native Kelly Ann Livingstone Selected by Gotham FC in College Draft

With just 90 seconds left on the clock for Gotham FC to make their first pick, Kelly Ann Livingstone's heart started to sink. Her phone wasn’t ringing. They hadn’t picked her. But just when she thought it was over, Gotham assistant coach Becki Tweed’s name appeared on her cell.
SOCCER
olympics.com

Women’s soccer weekly news: Naomi Girma leads NWSL 2022 Draft, all-Spanish quarter-final headlines UEFA Women’s Champions League draw

It was a bumper week of action in the world of women’s football. The 2022 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft and Expansion Draft caused a flurry of action in the United States. The name up it lights is Naomi Girma who emerged as the number one overall pick and will be heading to new franchise San Diego Wave FC.
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Michigan State
cbs19news

Brooks Family YMCA women's indoor soccer league information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEW) -- The Brooks Family YMCA has an indoor soccer league for women. The season includes eight games starting in January and ending in late February. Games will be held on Sundays. Women ages 18 and up are able to join. The indoor soccer league will cost...
MLS
NEWSBTC

The National Women’s Soccer League Secures Multi-Year Deal With Voyager

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has signed a multi-year deal with crypto platform Voyager Digital to become the latest league to step into the space. One of the fastest growing crypto platforms, Voyager, has now entered the soccer world for the first time at this level, and this is big news for those who are keeping an eye on the Voyager platform and token. CEO Steve Ehrlich had an interview with CNBC this past week, and he spoke on his excitement to enter a new world and connect people in crypto through sport.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Cummings
Person
Christen Westphal
Free Lance-Star

College notebook: King George native Smith leaves Hokies' staff to join Northwestern

Few college football teams have been affected more by the off-season carousel of player and coach movement than Virginia Tech. The Hokies, who recently hired Brett Pry as head coach, will be missing seven potential starters in next Tuesday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland because of transfers and players turning pro. Several others have declared for the NFL draft but will play in the bowl.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
The Baltimore Sun

‘It’s always been a dream’: Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese takes on former standout Laura Harper and Coppin State

Brenda Frese is living the dream. She is mother to twin sons Markus and Tyler. She is wife to Mark Thomas. She can lay claim to reaching the NCAA women’s basketball pinnacle when she guided Maryland to the national championship in 2006. And she might barely contain her pride and joy when she faces Laura Harper, one of her former starters from that title-winning team, as opposing coaches in a ...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Girls#Ncaa Tournament#Nwsl Playoffs#College Football#Nj#National Women#Soccer League Draft#The Virginia Tech#The Ncaa Tournament#Acl#Hokies#Rutgers#All American#Ncaa College Cup#Georgetown#Racing Louisville#Brown University#Gotham Fc#Ol Reign
937theeagle.com

Red Raider Baseball Ranked No. 4 in First Preseason Poll

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Texas Tech baseball team was ranked preseason No. 4, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper announced on Monday in its annual NCAA Division I preseason baseball poll. It is the fifth consecutive year the Red Raiders enter the season ranked in the top five by CB Newspaper. The...
TUCSON, AZ
The Baltimore Sun

As coronavirus surges again, Baltimore-area college basketball coaches express concern and frustration

With nine wins in its first 10 games, the Towson women’s basketball team was enjoying its hottest start since the 2006-07 squad opened that season with a 10-1 record. Then on Dec. 13, a Tigers player tested positive for the coronavirus, and games against Memphis the following day and at Penn State on Wednesday were quickly scuttled. That the program has had to hit the pause button amid a ...
TOWSON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Record

Daily Record

116
Followers
64
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy