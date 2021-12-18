Man sexually assaults, tries to rob woman in Queens elevator: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released footage of a man they said followed a woman into a Queens building elevator, tried to take her things and sexually assaulted her.

On Friday, Dec. 17 at 12:10 p.m., police said an unknown man followed a woman into a building elevator in the area of 62nd Drive and 108th Street.

The suspect exited the elevator and then entered again soon after, this time with a knife out, police said.

The 51-year-old victim emptied her belongings onto the floor, and the suspect searched her body for anything else she might still have, cops said.

Police said the suspect then began pulling down the woman’s pants and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was then able to push the attacker out of the elevator, and he wasn’t able to make off with any of her items, police said.

The suspect is said to have went to a stairwell and fled the location from there. The victim was brought to a hospital for an evaluation in stable condition.

Photo credit NYPD

Police described the suspect, seen on video, as a man with a “medium” complexion, bald, heavy set, 55-60 years old and about 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a multicolored gaiter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or on the Spanish line at 1-888-57-PISTA.