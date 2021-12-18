ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

An Action Christmas: Ten Action Movies Set At Christmas

By Tom Jolliffe
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Jolliffe offers up ten action films set at Christmas…. It’s almost time to pull your cracker and polish your baubles. Yep, Christmas is almost upon us. This means a festive period with a watch list of decidedly Christmassy films. By law we’ll all be watching Home Alone, The Snowman and...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Deadline

Actor Oliver Trevena Signs On To Star And Executive Produce Indie Feature ‘Wire Room’

EXCLUSIVE: Having just wrapped the Gerard Butler thriller, The Plane, actor Oliver Trevena signed on to star in and Executive Produce the indie feature film, Wire Room, which began principal photography in Birmingham, Alabama last week.   Written by Brandon Stiefer, Matt Eskandari will direct for Five Star Films.  Randall Emmett and George Furla will also produce alongside Trevena.   “It’s an action-packed script and I’m loving every second of playing the crazy ‘Eddie Flynn.’  Kevin Dillon has been amazing to work with and to star in a movie alongside Bruce Willis is definitely something off my bucket list.  Additionally, it’s been an amazing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Norris
Person
Steven Seagal
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Renny Harlin
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Geena Davis
Person
Dean Cain
Person
Gary Daniels
Person
Gary Busey
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Movie Heroes of All Time

There’s a Tina Turner song called “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” but 24/7 Tempo begs to differ. “The more heroes the better,” we say and so we’ve assembled a list of 50 of the best of them from the past 90 years of cinematic history, as compiled by the American Film Institute for its report […]
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Castle Falls (2021)

Directed by Dolph Lundgren. Starring Scott Adkins, Dolph Lundgren, Jim E. Chandler, Kim DeLonghi, Scott Hunter, Kevin Wayne. Three million dollars in cash hidden in a building due to be demolished becomes the focal point of a desperate father, a skint construction worker and a gang of ruthless criminals. Action...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Stallone and Cannon Films Do Dirty Harry: Why Cobra Was So Underrated

Tom Jolliffe takes a look back at Sylvester Stallone’s first fling with Cannon Films…. Riding high from a year of box office domination in 1985 having released career high grosses with Rocky IV and Rambo: First Blood Part II, Sylvester Stallone had the world at his feet. He could have picked anything he wanted to follow up. He would have a brief two year rendezvous with Cannon Films at the height of their ambition. The creative partnership didn’t go quite as planned. Cobra came first, and Over The Top second, the latter proving to be a disaster for not just Stallone’s credibility, but was one nail in a coffin that would soon close tightly on Cannon Films. By this point in his career, Stallone had a huge amount of creative control on what he was doing, but working with Cannon, he was afforded even more so, whilst also being paid handsomely. Cannon paid big for their stars, even if they paid significantly less on the actual on screen action. Star power was everything, and Cannon attracted a number of high profile super stars to their films. Stallone might have been the prize catch, given his career was in full flow (whilst Charles Bronson for example, was a little on the wane prior to Cannon making him an action poster boy for their canon).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Action Movies#Christmas Lights#Snowman
Ubergizmo

Netflix Developing A Mega Man Live-Action Movie

One of the classic video games from back in the day is Mega Man. The franchise is still being played even today, and we’ve seen various collections and remasters made over the years. However, it looks like Capcom could be looking to revitalize the series by making a movie based around it.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Sequel Gets an Action-Packed New Trailer

Earlier today, The Game Awards unveiled a brand new trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel, which was teased a bit earlier this week. In the trailer below, you can see all of the exciting new characters, areas, and powers that will happen in the next movie. Alongside the...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Doctor Strange Hot Toys Movie Masterpiece figure revealed

Coinciding with the film’s release this week [read our review here], Hot Toys has revealed the 1:6 scale Movie Masterpiece Series Doctor Strange figure which is based on the likeness of Benedict Cumberbatch in Marvel and Sony’s blockbuster sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. The collectible is available to pre-order now from Sideshow, priced at $315; check it out here…
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Josh Hartnett stars in trailer for Robert Harris adaptation The Fear Index

Sky has released a trailer for The Fear Index, the upcoming Sky Original thriller series based upon Robert Harris’ novel of the same name, which stars Josh Hartnett as tech genius Dr. Alex Hoffman and follows him as he experiences the worst 24 hours of his life; watch it here…
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
flickeringmyth.com

The Goonies inspired TV show Our Time is heading to Disney+

The Goonies remains one of the few cherished 80s kids films not to receive the remake or reboot treatment, despite its DNA being evident in everything from Super 8 to Stranger Things, but now a TV pilot passed on by Fox has found a new home and is being redeveloped for Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

The Lord of the Rings at 20: How the franchise reinvented the fantasy epic

Chris Connor looks back at The Lord of the Rings as The Fellowship of the Ring celebrates its 20th anniversary…. Epics have traditionally been big business for Hollywood, with biblical and historical epics like Spartacus, Lawrence of Arabia and Ben Hur enjoying huge popularity throughout the 1950s and 1960s. However, the fantasy epic had been a somewhat niche genre prior to Peter Jackson’s monumental adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings novels. The trilogy of movies, released between 2001 and 2003, spanned nine hours in total and saw almost unprecedented box office and awards success.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

First look images from thriller series Suspicion starring Uma Thurman

Apple TV+ has released a poster and images, the Uma Thurman-led thriller series Suspicion which follows a group of British citizens on a mission to prove their innocence after they fall under radar of the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI who believe they are responsible for the kidnapping of a prominent businesswoman’s son from a New York hotel; take a look here…
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Ben Schwartz joins Dracula film Renfield with Nicholas Hoult and Nic Cage

Universal’s upcoming Renfield has made another addition to its cast. According to Variety, Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) is set to star alongside Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina in the Dracula themed film. Schwartz’s character is being kept under wraps. Little is know about Renfield, but unlike most...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy