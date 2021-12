Are you ready to be immersed into the world of art like you've never been before?. Tickets for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which is set to come to New Orleans sometime during April 2022, will be released this Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. The expo itself will be presenting a new way to enjoy and experience the works of the late, Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, widely considered to be one of the most important figures in Western art.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO