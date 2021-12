JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Macbeth Road resident is in shock after she learned a child had been handcuffed, locked in a closet and neglected for almost a month. "I'm disgusted," Kayla Rowe, a former Macbeth Road resident, said. "I wish that I had have known so that I could have just waited for their truck to pull out of the driveway and just push my way into that dirty trailer so that I could have gotten her out."

