ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Zappe gets records, WKU rolls past App St. 59-38 in Boca Bowl

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVdFg_0dQe7iWq00
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a pass during the first half of the Boca Bowl NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Saturday in Boca Raton, Fla. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Bailey Zappe capped his record-setting season by passing for 422 yards and six touchdowns, and Western Kentucky handed Appalachian State its first-ever bowl loss by beating the Mountaineers 59-38 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday.

Zappe finished the season with 5,977 yards and 62 touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (9-5). He topped the previous marks of 5,833 yards set by Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons in 2003 and 60 touchdowns set by LSU’s Joe Burrow in the Tigers’ run to the national championship in the 2019 season.

Jerreth Sterns caught 13 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns for Western Kentucky, finishing his season with 150 catches for 1,902 yards. Mitchell Tinsley had two TD catches for the Hilltoppers and Noah Whittington needed only seven carries to rush for 150 yards — 86 of those on a third-quarter scoring run.

Chase Brice passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns for Appalachian State (10-4) before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury. It was the first loss in seven all-time bowl games for the Mountaineers.

It was 24-24 late in the opening half, when Zappe — who completed 33 of 47 passes — put his name in the record book and put the Hilltoppers ahead for good.

He broke the yardage mark on a 43-yard pass to Sterns — who finished the season with the fifth-most receiving yards in FBS history — late in the half, then tied the touchdown mark on the same drive when he connected with Sterns for a 10-yard score. That started what became a 35-7 run by the Hilltoppers.

Zappe threw his record-setting touchdown pass on a 5-yard slant to Tinsley on the Hilltoppers’ second drive of the third quarter, pushing WKU’s lead to three touchdowns.

The takeaway

The 97 combined points were a record for the Boca Raton Bowl, topping the 82 that Western Kentucky and Memphis combined for in the Hilltoppers’ 51-31 win in 2016. The 59 points by Western Kentucky were also a record, surpassing the previous mark of 52 set by Marshall in 2014 and matched by Florida Atlantic — on its home field — in 2019.

Poll implications

Appalachian State was receiving votes in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, though whatever slim chance the Mountaineers had of making the season-ending poll next month is now nonexistent.

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers are scheduled to open their 2022 schedule on Sept. 3 at North Carolina.

Western Kentucky: The 2022 season is set to begin on Aug. 27 at home against Austin Peay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Texas A&M won’t play in Gator Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, the team announced Wednesday. “It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Leader

Johnson leads San Diego State past UTSA 38-24 in Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Lucas Johnson passed for a career-best 333 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score as San Diego State beat No. 24 UTSA 38-24 in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night for the Aztecs’ program-record 12th win of the season. Jesse Matthews caught...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Memphis, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Sports
Boca Raton, FL
College Sports
Times Leader

Baylor stays No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona rises to No. 6

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Defending national champion Baylor maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise on Monday. The Bears ended a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Leader

UConn out of women’s AP Top 10 for 1st time in 16 years

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. UConn’s record 16-year run in the top 10 is over. The Huskies fell four spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll Monday after losing to Louisville a day earlier. UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 7, 2005, when the team was also 11th. That’s 101 more weeks than the next-longest streak ever, held by Tennessee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Leader

Jalen Hurts has 3 TDs, Eagles come back to beat Washington

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni yelled at Jalen Hurts on the sideline for being careless with the ball and losing a fumble. Then the Philadelphia Eagles coach saw his starting quarterback hold on tight to carry the team on his shoulders. Hurts ran for two touchdowns and threw for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Times Leader

Cousins throws for 2 touchdowns as Vikings beat Bears 17-9

CHICAGO (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the struggling and short-handed Chicago Bears 17-9 on Monday night. The Vikings (7-7), part of a tight pack of teams vying for one of the NFC’s seven playoff spots, were in line for their most lopsided win before Justin Fields threw a touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted on the game’s final play.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy