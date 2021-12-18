ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL announces updated COVID-19 protocols, testing strategy

By Camryn Justice
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCaC7_0dQe7G0c00

Following the postponement of three games this weekend, including the Las Vegas Raiders against the Browns, the National Football League and National Football League Players Association have announced new protocols for COVID-19 testing and screening.

The Raiders game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Cleveland. It's now set for Monday at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, the NFL announced updated protocols that change the frequency of testing and the way players and staff are screened for the virus prior to each day at a team's facilities.

RELATED: NFL postpones Raiders game, 2 others scheduled for this weekend over COVID-19 outbreaks

Effective immediately, players and staff will be subject to a new screening system before entering a club facility each day, checking for symptomatic individuals.

Fully vaccinated individuals who report symptoms will be immediately tested with the Mesa rapid test and isolated away from others while the results of the test are gathered. If the results are negative, the individual can then enter the facility but must be tested daily and wear a mask for three days or until symptoms stop—whichever comes first.

Unvaccinated individuals who report symptoms will be required to isolate immediately and receive PCR testing. The individual will not be permitted in the club facilities until receiving two negative PCR tests taken 24 hours apart.

As for the daily testing of all players and staff under enhanced protocols, with the updated rules, players and staff will be subjected to targeted testing.

Fully vaccinated individuals will be required to undergo targeted spot testing that will be directed by the NFL's Chief Medical Officer, which will include sample selection based on position and staff grouping. Teams will be informed which individuals will be required to test each week and if positive tests are received during the targeted testing, a club may then be subject to additional testing, as well as mitigation efforts to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals who are determined to be "High Risk Vaccinated Contacts" after contact tracing stemming from a positive test will be told by the NFL's CMO how many days they will need to test to monitor for the virus.

The NFL and NFLPA are also implementing voluntary testing for players at club facilities and will provide at-home tests for them and the people who live with them. Positive at-home test results from a player or those close to them are required to be reported to their team.

For unvaccinated players, daily PCR testing will continue to be required and those who miss a test will be subject to the five-day re-entry testing before being allowed to enter the team's facilities.

Players trying out for a team and "street" free agents will still be required to produce a negative Mesa rapid test before entering the club facility if vaccinated, and if unvaccinated are subject to the five-day re-entry testing before being allowed to enter.

Staffing at NFL club facilities has been limited under the updated protocols. Essential Football Personnel—including coaches, equipment managers, athletic trainers, IT support, football, video staff and daily medical staff—has been capped at 70 people.

Essential Support Personnel—including food preparation staff, security, field personnel, cleaning staff, club communications staff and club media—has been capped at 25 people.

Teams will be able to designate 10 individuals each week that can enter the club facility to provide medical consultation, massages and haircuts to players. Those individuals must have a negative Mesa rapid test before entering the facility.

Media has been limited to 15 members, including both club and non-club affiliated, at outdoor practices.

The changes come after the protocols were updated for this week's games specifically.

"The intensive protocols implemented last week and the rescheduling of three games were designed to stop the transmission of the virus and play this week's games safely," the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement. "After this weekend's games, we have agreed to put into place a new set of protocols, which will include a more targeted testing plan, more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually and also a high-risk player opt-out for the remainder of the season."

The status of players and staff who remain on COVID-19 lists are not changed by the updated protocols and are still subject to the testing-out requirements outlined by the NFL and NFLPA.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Get Good Testing News On Wednesday

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Kansas City Chiefs, who, like several of their NFL counterparts, have been dealing with a slew of new COVID positives. Fortunately, KC reportedly got some much-needed good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there were no new...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Tough News For Chiefs Fans

This past weekend, COVID-19 ravaged a number of teams around the NFL, leading to widespread positive tests and three different postponements. Now heading into Week 16, it doesn’t look like the virus is done affecting the league. The Kansas City Chiefs received additional bad news regarding the health of...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Starting WR Tested Positive

The Green Bay Packers could be missing a key member of their offense this Saturday when they face the Cleveland Browns. Moments ago, it was announced that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is heading to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Valdes-Scantling played a huge role in the Packers’ win over the Ravens this...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#Nflpa#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Browns#Mesa
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
CBS Sports

Washington COVID outbreak: Garrett Gilbert to start vs. Eagles after Heinicke, Allen unable to clear protocols

The Washington Football Team will start Garrett Gilbert on Tuesday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. This comes after both quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, were unable to clear COVID-19 protocols in time to be activated onto the roster and play in this divisional matchup.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals RB Receives 2-Game Suspension From The NFL

Cincinnati Bengals reserve running back Anthony “Pooka” Williams has received a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The rookie RB will be suspended without pay until Jan. 3, per Bengals insider Ben Baby of ESPN. After going undrafted out of Kansas, Williams signed...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Urban Meyer Comments

Jimmy Johnson isn’t blaming Urban Meyer nearly as much as some other fans and media are. Meyer got fired by Jacksonville last week after a 2-11 start to the season, plus a whole lot of drama as well. There were multiple reports that came out about Meyer’s locker room...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy