Kings Prospects Will Play Big Roles at 2022 WJC

By Austin Stanovich
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the surprising exclusion of 2021 eighth overall pick Brandt Clarke from Team Canada. The Los Angeles Kings still have plenty of prospects playing at the upcoming 2022 World Junior Championships. With Helge Grans, Kirill Kirsanov, Brock Faber, Martin Chromiak, Kasper Simontaival, and Samuel Helenius, the team will be well-represented at...

