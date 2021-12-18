ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

By The Associated Press
KOMU
 4 days ago

The NHL is reintroducing stricter COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately. The league and players' union...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTAJ

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19 Testing
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Washington Capitals vs. Flyers: Date, Time, Betting Odds, Streaming, More

There is one more Washington Capitals game before Christmas which is tonight before the NHL goes on a temporary pause to combat the latest COVID-19 variant. Their game on Thursday at the New York Islanders has been postponed. It is also unlikely there will be Olympic participation but that’s a topic for another day.
NHL
Sportico

In a Historic Holiday Week, the NFL Looks to Wrest Stability From Chaos

The NFL managed to get through the first 14 weeks of the season before the coronavirus reasserted itself by way of the hyper-contagious omicron variant, and while some doomsayers are already breaking out the plague doctor get-ups, nothing about how the league is handling this outbreak suggests that more significant disruptions are in the works. And this week’s COVID-induced reshuffle may even boost TV viewership—an outcome that seems all the more likely, given the anything-goes state of the playoff picture. While the near-vertical spike in positive tests illustrates how quickly the virus is spreading through the well-protected ranks of the NFL—as...
NFL
BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
CBS Boston

New Revs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget Eager To Help Bring Some Championship Silverware To New England

FOXBORO (CBS) — Sebastian Lletget is changing coasts this offseason, bringing his talents from Los Angeles to New England. The new Revolution midfielder, acquired last week in a trade with the Galaxy, is eager to get his first taste of the East Coast after spending the last seven seasons with Los Angeles. And it truly will be his first taste of New England, since he’s never actually been to Boston. Maybe the winter wasn’t the best time to make that first trip, but Lletget has a new season with a new club to prepare for. It will be quite the change for...
MLS
JetsCountry

Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not to Draft Chris Olave

For quarterback Zach Wilson to have a chance to succeed, the Jets must surround him with as much offensive firepower as possible. Does that mean the Jets will select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State?. With receivers Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios all scheduled to become...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy