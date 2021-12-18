ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings Blue Line debuts, Reign sign PTOs, and other LA Kings Bullets

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome movement on the LA Kings’ roster — particularly on defense — highlights our news and notes around the National Hockey League. With Drew Doughty on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list, and Andreas Athanasiou on injured reserve, retroactive to December 14th, the LA Kings called up a pair of defensemen in...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

WJC Exhibition Schedule, 30-Game Mark Analytics, and Other LA Kings Bullets

Have to take the good news with the bad news right now. ICYMI, the league implemented a pause in the schedule through the holidays. Teams can return to their facilities on Sunday, December 26. Assuming no further setbacks, the LA Kings next game will come in Arizona on Monday. With...
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Kings announce details on 12/22 postponement & upcoming schedule, Reign game postponed + roster moves

As I am sure you’ve seen by now, the Kings won’t play a game until the other side of the holiday break. The scheduled game against the Edmonton Oilers was postponed on Sunday, with regards to travel across the border. The NHL and NHLPA then announced last night that the league’s holiday break would be moved up to begin tomorrow, December 22, which postpones the scheduled Kings game on 12/23 against the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as four other games scheduled for that day.
NHL
Yardbarker

COVID Protocol Silver Lining, NHL Players Not Going to Beijing, and Other LA Kings Bullets

By now, you all know that the LA Kings season and the rest of the league are officially on pause until Sunday, December 26. With COVID cases skyrocketing, I think most wondered – myself included – if the season’s resumption would be short-lived. However, the Daily Faceoff ‘s Frank Seravalli brought up an interesting point.
NHL
Yardbarker

Byfield, Turcotte recalled, Sparks fly, Wolanin’s first goal, and other LA Kings Bullets

We’ll see if it’s nothing more than paper transactions, but per the AHL transactions page, the LA Kings have made the following moves:. Again, with the Reign playing on Wednesday and the Kings not until Thursday, some of these could simply be paper transactions to work around the salary cap. However, Byfield being called up kind of aligns with his conditioning stint in the AHL before returning to the NHL club. Also, with Phillip Danault in COVID protocol, the Kings are thin down the middle right down.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spence
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Charlie Lindgren
Person
Malcolm Subban
Person
Ian Cole
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Andreas Athanasiou
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Martin Brodeur
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#The La Kings#The Ontario Reign#Jad#D Blake Siebenaler#Ahl#The St Louis Blues
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings paused through Dec. 26, NHL stops cross-border games

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto...
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy