Big News Announced About The Status Of Miles McBride For Knicks-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

The New York Knicks have announced that Miles McBride has entered health and safety protocols, and is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The New York Knicks are in Massachusetts to play the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without Miles McBride.

The rookie guard has entered health and safety protocols, and he has been ruled out for the game (see announcement from the Knicks embedded in a tweet below).

The Knicks are coming off of a 116-103 win over the Houston Rockets in Texas on Thursday evening, and McBride had 15 points, three rebounds and nine assists in the game.

However, the team is just 3-7 in their last ten games, and are 13-16 on the season after starting out 5-1.

The Knicks made the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2012-13 season, and there was big expectations for them to continue their success this season.

