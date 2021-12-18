Cole Anthony And Wendell Carter Jr.'s Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. have both been ruled out for the game between the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Orlando Magic are in New York City to play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening, but they will be without two of their best players for the game.

Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. have both been ruled out.

The status of Anthony for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The status of Carter Jr. can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Anthony is out due to an ankle injury, while Carter Jr. is out due to a leg injury.

The Magic come into the game with a 5-25 record in their first 30 games of the season, and are clearly in a major rebuilding mode.

Related stories on NBA basketball