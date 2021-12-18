ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cole Anthony And Wendell Carter Jr.'s Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. have both been ruled out for the game between the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.

The Orlando Magic are in New York City to play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening, but they will be without two of their best players for the game.

Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. have both been ruled out.

Anthony is out due to an ankle injury, while Carter Jr. is out due to a leg injury.

The Magic come into the game with a 5-25 record in their first 30 games of the season, and are clearly in a major rebuilding mode.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

