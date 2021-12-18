ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Minute Debuts Final Episode And Fans Pay Tribute

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Minute aired its final episode this week and fans are looking back. The show went up on social media for over 400 episodes. That's 8 years' worth of memories with the hosts Kit & Krysta. People logged their experiences with all kinds of Nintendo short-form shows dating back to the...

comicbook.com

hardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Minute Dives into the Latest Among Us Update

Among Us is far from stopping in its massive popularity, and with the latest update out and available Nintendo Minute is checking it out with some friends and trying to find the deadly imposter. Kit and Krysta along with various other personalities are taking a look at the newest map and new tasks they must fulfill to win, while the imposter is trying to put a shop to their usual enjoyment in the brand new area.
massivelyop.com

Lost Ark’s final Heroes of Arkesia animated series episode debuts

Since Lost Ark isn’t set to arrive until sometime in “early 2022,” the game has a fair bit of time to keep up the hype between now and then. Part of that has been the release of an animated miniseries called Heroes of Arkesia, which offers a bit of backstory for each of the game’s five classes, and with this final episode, it’s time to highlight the Artillerist.
The New Yorker

A Tribute to the Nintendo Engineer Masayuki Uemura

It isn’t quite fair to call the engineer Masayuki Uemura, who died on December 6th, at the age of seventy-eight, an unsung architect of the global game industry. He is widely known among gamers for his work designing the Family Computer, the game console that became the Nintendo Entertainment System abroad, and its successor, the Super Famicom, known outside of Japan as the Super Nintendo. After retiring from Nintendo, in 2004, he remained deeply engaged with the industry, directing the Ritsumeikan Center for Game Studies in Kyoto until stepping down in March of this year.
The Independent

EastEnders fans celebrate as soap is ‘set to return to 30-minute episodes’ in 2022

Fans of the long-running soap opera EastEnders have celebrated news that the series is reportedly returning to half-hour-long episodes.The popular BBC programme has been airing episodes with a reduced runtime of 20 minutes during the pandemic, to account for production difficulties.In the new year, however, EastEnders is seemingly set to resume its regular full-length episodes for the majority of the week.It has been reported that Tuesday night instalments will keep the 20 minute runtime to accommodate Holby City’s 40-minute time slot.Fans of the show shared their excitement on social media.“I know I’m so excited about this!!” wrote one viewer....
Nintendo Insider

Nintendo Minute Comes To An End After 8 Years

Nintendo of America’s Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang have confirmed that after 8 years and more than 400 episodes, Nintendo Minute is coming to an end. The two have previously spoken about how Nintendo Minute had started, which began with Kit and Krysta sharing their favourite Nintendo eShop games for Nintendo 3DS way back in May 2013.
ComicBook

New Xbox Games Made Free Until 2022

A pair of new Xbox games are now free for a limited time, but not for everybody. The latest free games on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X come courtesy of Games With Gold, which means they are limited to Xbox Live Gold users on this trio of consoles, including the former's variants, Xbox One S and Xbox One X. One of these games is an Xbox One game, playable on the current-gen Xbox consoles via backward compatibility. The other is an Xbox 360 game, playable on all of its predecessors, courtesy of the same technology.
Nintendo Life

Last Minute Christmas Games For Your Nintendo Switch

The best games across all genres for your new Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite. Whether you've been riding the Switch train since Nintendo's hybrid handheld launched or you're just jumping on board this Christmas, there's no shortage of great games to play on Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite.
ComicBook

Free PS4 Game Slammed by Angry PlayStation Plus Subscribers

PlayStation Plus isn't ending 2021 on the right foot. This year, PS Plus subscribers were treated to a wide range of great PS4 and PS5 games. Throughout the year, the subscription service earned loads of praise as it gave subscribers games like Control, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and A Plague Tale: Innocence. That said, December's free games aren't nearly as impressive, in fact, one has been causing quite a bit of controversy. Meanwhile, a recent revelation about another has PS Plus subscribers sharpening their pitchforks.
ComicBook

PS4 Games Are Just $0.99 on PlayStation Store for Limited Time

The "End of Year Deals" PlayStation Store sale is currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, plus an appreciable number of PS5 games. Christmas is right around the corner, which means time is running out to secure the various PlayStation deals that are available at this time of the year only. This includes deals on PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions, plus plenty of PS4 and PS5 game deals, both at retail and via the PlayStation Store. Today, we have highlighted some of the latter deals. Courtesy of the aforementioned sale, there are four different PS4 games that are currently $0.99 are cheaper, including one pretty popular PS4 release.
ComicBook

Xbox Finally Reveals What Caused the Xbox 360 Red Ring of Death

For gamers in the Xbox 360 era, the "red ring of death" was nothing short of a nightmare. Its dreaded appearance signaled to the console owner that it was no longer operational. While video game systems have always had issues at launch, the red ring of death was distressingly common. Microsoft would replace these broken consoles at no cost to the owner, but the company never offered an official reason for the issue -- that is, until now! In the fifth chapter of the new documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox, Todd Holmdahl, Xbox's former head of hardware, explained that connectors would break inside the system when it switched too quickly from hot to cold.
ComicBook

Huge Xbox End of the Year Sale Includes Popular Games for $1.49

An absolutely massive sale is currently live over on the Microsoft Store, discounting over 700 games for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and even Xbox 360 users. Many of these games are included with Xbox Game Pass, but even for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there are hundreds of deals on games not included with the subscription service. Included in these deals are a trio of popular classic games for just $1.49.
ComicBook

Naruto Debuts Special 20th Anniversary Trailer and Logo

Naruto is kicking off a special 20th Anniversary celebration for the anime with a new trailer and special logo! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga series celebrated its own 20th Anniversary not long ago, and now the anime is gearing up to celebrate its own major milestone as well. With the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, currently enjoying a long run of its own, it can be quite easy to forget just how long the Naruto anime franchise has been running for. But there's no forgetting just how many big moments fans have been a part of over the years.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Reportedly Getting Popular RPG Very Soon

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners will soon be able to enjoy a popular RPG meets third-person shooter, or at least that's what a new leak has revealed. Many games don't release on the Nintendo Switch, but come to the platform later via port. This is a common sequence and it's one that's about to repeat again with Remnant: From the Ashes, one of 2019's sleeper hits from developer Gunfire Games and publisher Perfect World Entertainment.
gamingintel.com

Best Gifts for a Nintendo Switch Fan – Christmas 2021

If you want to impress a Nintendo fan in your life, these are the best gifts you can get for them this 2021 Christmas!. The Nintendo Switch has celebrated many Christmas days up to this point. They all have one thing in common; the console has a massive success each time.
ComicBook

New Far Cry Game Is Free for Some

Far Cry 6 players on all platforms -- minus Google Stadia and Amazon Luna -- can now download the latest Far Cry release for free, or at least some Far Cry 6 players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 can download it for free, courtesy of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Ubisoft has finally released the "Classic Edition" of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon via the PC and both generations of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. To buy the game, you will need to fork over $15 to Ubisoft, unless you're an owner of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, which not only comes with all of the game's released and upcoming DLC, but comes with a free copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition.
ComicBook

New PS5 Leak Has Nostalgic PS1 Fans Very Excited

A new PS5 leak has hardcore PS1 and PS2 fans excited as it indicates a classic PlayStation series from yesteryear is finally being revived, courtesy of the PS5. There are several games and series that define the PS1 and PS2, but not many more than Twisted Metal, which has been dormant since 2012, but it looks like it's finally coming off the ice. The prospect of this alone is enough to have many PlayStation fans excited, but there's a hang-up prventing the hype train from completely taking off.
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Makes 5 Games Free for Limited Time

Rockstar Games -- the developer behind games and series like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully -- have made five games free for a limited time, but there are some catches. The first catch is the bigger of the two, and it's that only one of these five games can be downloaded. In other words, five games are free, but you can only choose one. The other catch is that this is via the Rockstar Launcher, so it's limited to PC only. If you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Serirs X, you're out of luck. It's also worth noting that these games aren't free forever. This offer is only available until January 5. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep, but you only have until January 5 to pick your game.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2022 Reportedly Revealed

The list of new PlayStation Plus free games that are set to arrive in January 2022 have seemingly been revealed. While PS Plus subscribers still have a little under two weeks left to redeem the free titles that have come to the service for December 2021, a number of members have already started to wonder what the first lineup of the new year might have in store. Luckily, it seems as though we now have our answer.
