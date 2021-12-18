Controversial resolution to change collective bargaining at MSU

EAST LANSING — A Michigan State University resolution the Board of Trustees passed along party lines seeks to expedite and change the collective bargaining process.

The trustees at their meeting Friday approved a resolution, 5-3, that changes the way employees will be able to go about forming unions on campus. It includes changing the format for union elections and requiring the university remain neutral when it comes to the issue of the union representation of employees and any organizing efforts.

Among other things, board chairperson Dianne Byrum said the changes will expedite the process for employees looking to unionize or start collective bargaining units.

“Instead of years, you can probably get it done in a year,” she said, during Friday’s meeting.

The three Republicans on the Board of Trustees — Dan Kelly, Pat O’Keefe and Melanie Foster — opposed the resolution, saying it favors some unions over others and disenfranchises employees. They questioned why the Board of Trustees would even get involved with the collective bargaining process.

Trustee Kelly Tebay said university staff supported the resolution.

What the resolution calls for

The resolution covers issues such as employer neutrality, cooperative determination and recognition of bargaining units, and notification of agreements.

First, the resolution requires that university officials acting in supervisory roles remain neutral when it comes to union representation in any organizing efforts. That includes avoiding expressing any positive or negative opinions. University agents also cannot take any negative actions including threats, intimidation, discrimination or retaliation against an employee based on their choice to oppose or support a union.

It also prohibits university officials from providing any unionization information to employees other than what is required by law.

MSU officials can only distribute “purely factual information” to correct a misrepresentation or inaccuracy published by a union, but only if the union fails to make a correction within two days after notification from the university.

Next, according to the resolution, if a group of employees looks to create or join a bargaining unit or union, the union can propose the creation and the university will accept it so long as the unit is “reasonable.”

The proposed bargaining unit would become certified and recognized as the bargaining representative of the employees based on a card check.

According to Byrum, card checks involve the targeted employees signing a card or petition, which counts as their vote on whether to unionize. To be approved, 50% plus one of the total number of employees must support unionizing, she said.

Under union representation elections supervised by the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, rather than the card check process, Byrum said employees historically would circulate a petition to unionize and after securing signatures from 30% of the targeted employees, an election would be held. In this instance, Byrum said 50% of the employees who vote would need to support unionization.

Here’s why the majority favored the resolution

Expediting the unionizing process proved to be the key factor for the majority who pushed the resolution through.

“You can argue it’s a higher threshold,” Byrum said, regarding the card check that requires 50% support among all of the targeted staff, compared to the requirement to simply receive 50% support from only those who show up to vote. “But it’s also a quicker process where MERC tends to really get bogged down in a lot of bureaucracy and it can take years.”

Byrum said MSU wouldn’t be the first university to adopt the card check process. She didn’t name the university, but the resolution closely mirrored one passed by the University of Michigan Board of Regents in June 2020.

The other supporting votes came from trustees who said the new process will be quicker and gives employees a voice.

“I have a fiduciary responsibility not just to the administration of this university, but also to the faculty, the staff and the students and this is one of those times where the administration may not agree with the decision that’s being made, but this is what’s being asked of us by our employees,” Tebay said.

The MSU Board of Trustees Committee on Academic Affairs, which serves as a liaison for the MSU Faculty Steering Committee, brought the resolution forward, Byrum said.

'This resolution has a whole lot of problems'

Foster and the rest of the board’s Republicans didn’t mince words on their opposition to the resolution. Their concerns focused on how the resolution puts the university and its administration at a disadvantage.

They expressed concern that university officials would be muzzled by the resolution, including through the ban on providing opinions to employees when it comes to unionizing and collective bargaining and the restrictions on information the university can provide to its employees.

Kelly questioned why the board would want to abandon a process that’s been around for 75 years.

“This resolution has a whole lot of problems with regard to the organization of a union here on campus,” Kelly said.

He also voiced concern that the resolution favors the creation of multiple unions, adding to the 10 already existing.

Foster said preventing the university from responding to inaccuracies from a union for two days serves as a muzzle to administration.

“In effect, it strips management’s rights to tell the truth, to distribute factual information in a timely manner,” she said. “It’s another example of suppression of free speech on a college campus.”

Foster also pointed to President Samuel Stanley Jr. and university legal counsel who, she said, both shared concerns with the resolution.

O’Keefe slammed the trustees who supported the resolution.

“Not one could have an intelligent discussion on how handicapping the university to respond to employees’ legitimate questions on union organizing was in the best interest of the employees and the administration,” he said. “These trustees have failed miserably and openly. The Michigan taxpayer has a choice every two years to get representation that watches their checkbook, to pay attention to the high cost of education and those that benefit from it.”

