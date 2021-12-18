ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 49% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
Some 49% of people living in Gaston County are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 14, according to data from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

North Carolina reported 1,577,154 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in North Carolina as of Dec. 14 are Orange County (76%), Dare County (73%), Wake County (71%), Durham County (69%) and Brunswick County (65%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Gaston County as of Dec. 14:

How many people in Gaston County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 64% of people in Gaston County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 137,654 people
  • 49% of people in Gaston County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 105,607 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in North Carolina have been vaccinated so far?

  • 76% of people in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 7,678,967 people
  • 57% of people in North Carolina are fully vaccinated, for a total of 5,830,582 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

The Gaston Gazette

